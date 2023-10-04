Today (Wednesday 4th October), we were invited to meet the latest additions of the Pixel family: the brand-new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, after what has perhaps been one of the worst-kept secrets of the tech world.

In the weeks leading up to the event, Google posted an advertisement on Twitter and Instagram Threads of the iPhone and Pixel smartphones enjoying a spa day, with the caption: ‘Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps these Best Phones Forever stay cool as cucumbers. The w8 is almost over. Rest up for Made By Google on October 4th and sign up for updates’.

If the Avril Lavigne-esque usage of ‘w8’ wasn’t enough to allude to the latest model of the Google Pixel smartphone, perhaps the landing page on the Google Store that says ‘Arriving 4 Oct. Coming in hot. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’ is… Described as the ‘super powered’ Pixel 8 Pro, and the ‘Google in every way’ Pixel 8, here’s everything we know about these new launches.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro were announced at today’s (Wednesday 4th October) Google Pixel hardware event. As per Google’s habits, the tech giants usually start shipping products one week after they were announced, so you can expect the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro in your hands by mid-October.

Google Pixel 8 UK price: how much does the new smartphone cost?

The Google Pixel 8’s predecessor, the Google Pixel 7 had a starting price of £599, with the Google Pixel 7 Pro available from £849.

In comparison, the Google Pixel 8 is priced from £699, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro is priced from £999.

Google Pixel 8 design: what does the new smartphone look like?

In comparison to the Google Pixel 7, the Google Pixel 8’s design features slim, symmetrical bezels surrounding the 6.7-inch flat display. The Google Pixel 8 Pro also has a matte glass on its rear. In order to fit seamlessly within your lifestyle, the smartphone is smooth and comfortable to hold; instead of angular corners and edges, it has rounded ones.

In terms of sustainability, the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro include recycled aluminium, are free of plastic, and also offer longevity.

The Google Pixel 8 features the brand-new Actua Display, which is 42 per cent brighter than the Google Pixel 7 and offers real-world clarity. In comparison, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super Actua Display, along with a temperature sensor, so you can check things such as the temperature of your baby's milk.

Google Pixel 8 colours

Two new colours have been released for the brand-new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: Porcelain with a soft gold trim, and Baby Blue.

Google Pixel 8 features

When the Google Pixel launched, it was the first smartphone with features such as built-in VPN, Call Assistant, and Car Crash Detection. Now, Google promises its brand-new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will be even more powerful, useful, and faster, with a helping hand from Google AI, along with the most advanced Pixel cameras yet. Let’s take a deeper look.

With a smartphone powered by Google AI, the possibilities are endless; you can edit photos — even ones from your old smartphone — with advanced editing features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Magic Eraser detects distractions in photos, like photobombers or rubbish bins, so you can remove them in just a few taps. Plus, you can circle or brush other distractions to erase them, too. Photo Unblur does exactly what it says on the tin: it sharpens photos.

Taking group photos has never been easier with Best Take. Best Take lets you select the best shot of each person in a group photo.

Audio Magic Eraser detects distinct sounds in your videos and sorts them into levels that you can control, so you can remove any unnecessary noises.

Google Pixel 8's new Tensor G3 chip

The Google Pixel 8 is powered by Google’s newest Tensor G3 chipset; the chipset features nine CPU cores, and offers a significant performance upgrade than the G2 chipset. The G3 chipset also includes better graphics and on-board ray tracing capabilities: a method that simulates lighting in games. This new Tensor G3 offers a call-screening capability to screen out scam calls.

If you’re conversing with a friend or family member who speaks a different language to you, or perhaps you’re in a country where you don’t speak their language, it’s never been simpler to translate their messages on the spot. Live Translate interprets face-to-face conversations in real time, transcribes messages, and translates signs.

Where to buy the new Google Pixel 8 in the UK

You can pre-order the brand-new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro from the Google Store. Two of the perks with ordering from the Google Store is that you’re eligible for free next-day delivery, and you can trade in your old smartphone for some money back.

Google Pixel 8 UK availability

The Google Pixel 8 is available to pre-order from the following UK retailers and mobile networks:

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is available to pre-order from the following UK retailers and mobile networks:

