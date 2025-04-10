A lower price doesn't mean lower quality, with the Pixel 9a boasting plenty of the same software features as the more expensive models, as well as the same chip as the Pixel 9.

From additional freebies when you buy the phone outright to huge savings on monthly payments, we've rounded up the best Google Pixel 9a deals on the market today.

For more on Google's latest offering, take a look at our guide to everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 9a.

Best Google Pixel 9a deals from UK retailers at a glance:

Best Google Pixel 9a deals from UK retailers and networks so far

Get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with the Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a Three

What's the deal: If you buy the Pixel 9a from Three between 15th April and 6th May, you'll get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with your purchase.

Why we chose it: The Fitbit Charge 6 is an advanced fitness tracker which can accurately track your workouts, sleep and stress. Plus, it retails for £139.99, which means you're getting a huge saving.

Get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with the Pixel 9a at Three

Save up to £816 on the Google Pixel 9a with EE

What's the deal: Until 29th May, new and existing EE customers can save up to £384 on the Google Pixel 9a over a 24-month contract. Plus, save up to £432 extra when you trade in an eligible smartphone.

Why we chose it: All together, these savings add up to £819 – it's a no brainer! Plus, you can benefit from a range of Inclusive Extras, including Netflix Standard with adverts and Google One Premium 2 TB.

Save up to £816 on the Google Pixel 9a with EE

Get the Google Pixel 9a for just £16 a month with Sky

What's the deal: Sky is currently offering the Google Pixel 9a for just £16 a month. You can also receive £150 trade-in credit by trading in an older model.

Why we chose it: £16 is an incredibly generous offer for a brand-new mid-range phone, especially considering that there is no upfront cost. Customers should note that this is across a 36-month contract and does not include data costs.

Get the Google Pixel 9a for just £16 a month with Sky

Get up to three months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Google Pixel 9a

Currys

What's the deal: You'll get up to three months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade completely for free when you purchase the Google Pixel 9a at Currys.

Why we chose it: The combination of these subscriptions means that you'll be taking advantage of astronomical savings.

Get up to three months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Google Pixel 9a at Currys

Save on the Google Pixel 9a with Amazon Prime

What's the deal: Amazon Prime members can save up to 6% on the RRP of the Google Pixel 9a. Plus, you'll get 60 days of Audible for free and can save up to £150 with trade-in.

Why we chose it: An extra £29.99 off the Google Pixel 9a just for being a Prime member? It would be rude not to. Plus, with Prime you'll get free next day delivery, not to mention the two months of free Audible.

Buy the Google Pixel 9a for £528.99 £499 (save £29.99 or 6%) at Amazon Prime

Get the Google Pixel 9a from £4 a month

What's the deal: Vodafone are offering the Google Pixel 9a from just £4 a month when you play £20 upfront. Plus, you can save up to £336 hen they trade-in an eligible phone with Vodafone’s Trade-in Tool.

Why we chose it: Splitting the cost of a device over a monthly plan is a great way to help you work a new phone into your budget- especially when it's only £4 a month.

Get the Google Pixel 9a from £4 a month

Get premium Google services with the Google Pixel 9a

What's the deal: When you buy the Google Pixel 9a at Mobiles.co.uk, you'll get six months of Google One Premium 2TB plan, as well as three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Fitbit Premium completely for free.

Why we chose it: Both Google One Premium and Fitbit Premium usually cost £7.99 a month, with YouTube Premium valued at £12.99 a month. This means that you'll get a combined saving of £173.82.

Get premium Google services with the Google Pixel 9a at Mobiles.co.uk

