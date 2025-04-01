The Pixel 9 series saw a brand-new Tensor G3 chip, a flagship camera system and plenty of new AI tools.

Now, Google is bringing us a brand-new member of the Pixel 9 family, the Pixel 9a. The 'a' in the title of a Google phone usually represents a budget offering, and this model is no exception, beginning at £499.

But how exactly does this new model differ to the rest of the Google Pixel 9 series? We're here to answer all your questions in this guide to the Google Pixel 9a.

Where can I pre-order the Google Pixel 9a in the UK?

The Google Pixel 9a is now available to pre-order at a number of UK retailers, both to purchase outright and on a monthly contract. Here's where you can access it today:

The Google Pixel 9a will be officially released and available to purchase on Thursday 10th April 2025.

How much is the Google Pixel 9a?

If you're buying outright, the Google Pixel 9a will cost you £499 for the 128GB model and £599 for the 256GB model.

You can also buy the Google Pixel 9a on a contract, which will vary in price depending on factors such as how long your contract is and how much 5G you want monthly.

Google Pixel 9a design and specs

Design-wise, the Google Pixel 9a shares many features with the Google Pixel 9 with flat screens, flat side edges, and rounded corners. However, while the Google Pixel 9 measure 6.0 by 2.8 by 0.3 inches, the Google Pixel 9a measures 6.1 by 2.9 by 0.4 inches. The Google Pixel 9a also weighs less, coming in at 187g as opposed to the Pixel 9's 198g.

The Pixel 9a is equipped with Google's most powerful chip, the Tensor G4, which works seamlessly with Gemini AI plus the new camera AI feature 'Add Me'.

Both the Google Pixel 9 and the Google Pixel 9a have the same same display: a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,424 by 1,080 pixels, a variable refresh rate (60 to 120Hz), and a maximum brightness of 2,700 nits (1,800 nits typical).

The Pixel 9a uses Google’s most powerful chip yet, Tensor G4, which is built for the most capable AI like Gemini and for cutting-edge photos and videos.

It's also built to better withstand spills, drops and dust thanks to IP68 water and dust protection and scratch-resistant display.

The new Google Pixel 9a is also available in four different colourways: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony​, all of which have a matte finish.

Best Google Pixel 9a deals

Get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with the Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a Three

What's the deal: If you buy the Pixel 9a from Three between 15th April and 6th May, you'll get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with your purchase.

Why we chose it: The Fitbit Charge 6 is an advanced fitness tracker which can accurately track your workouts, sleep and stress. Plus, it retails for £139.99, which means you're getting a huge saving.

Get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with the Pixel 9a at Three

Save up to £816 on the Google Pixel 9a with EE

What's the deal: Until 29th May, new and existing EE customers can save up t £384 on the Google Pixel 9a over a 24-month contract. Plus, save up to £432 extra when you trade in an eligible smartphone.

Why we chose it: All together, these savings add up to £819 – it's a no brainer! Plus, you can benefit from a range of Inclusive Extras, including Netflix Standard with adverts and Google One Premium 2 TB.

Save up to £816 on the Google Pixel 9a with EE

Get up to three months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Google Pixel 9a

What's the deal: You'll get up to three months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade completely for free when you purchase the Google Pixel 9a at Currys.

Why we chose it: The combination of these subscriptions means that you'll be taking advantage of astronomical savings.

Get up to three months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Google Pixel 9a at Currys

