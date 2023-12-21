There is also now the PS5 Slim, which first launched in November 2023. This console boasts all the processing power of the PS5, this time with a 30 per cent reduction on the console volume and 18 per cent weight reduction. For gamers without a large setup, this is a dream come true.

When it comes to PS5 deals, you're sure not to be disappointed. While there may not be a lot of reductions on the console itself, the good news is that there are plenty of bundle deals as well as deals on controllers and accessories, and PS5 contract deals to help you save. We've rounded up both PS5 console deals and PS5 slim deals to give you plenty of choices.

Whether you're looking for the ideal last-minute Christmas gift or you're just here to treat yourself, we've got you covered. Here are the top PS5 deals in the UK today.

For more PS5 news, check out our roundup of the best PS5 games right now, as well as our answer to the ultimate question: is the PS5 worth it?

Best PS5 deals in the UK at a glance

Best PS5 deals in the UK for December 2023

Best UK PS5 console deals

PlayStation 5 Console

What's the deal: The cheapest price we've found so far is at Very.co.uk, offering a discount of 99p on the console which takes the price from £479.99 to £479.

Why we chose it: 99p may not exactly be a massive saving on the PS5 console, but if you look after the pennies the pounds will look after themselves. Plus, as this order is over £30, you'll get free standard delivery with Click and Collect.

Buy PlayStation 5 for £479 at Very.co.uk

PS5 Slim Console

What's the deal: While there's no price reduction on the console, this deal at Currys grants you free next day delivery, as well as the chance to save up to £250 when you trade in your old PS5 disc console. On top of that, you'll also get three months free Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.

Why we chose it: The PS5 Slim is 30 per cent smaller in volume and 18 per cent smaller in weight than the PS5 console, making it a great choice for gamers with a tighter setup. Plus, the opportunity to trade in your old console, get free delivery and get free three month subscriptions to Apple services means that there are massive savings to be had here.

Buy PlayStation 5 Slim Console for £479 at Currys

If you're not sure which console would be best for you, check out our guide to the differences between the PS5 and the PS5 Slim.

Best UK PS5 bundle deals

PS5 and God of War Ragnarök Bundle

What's the deal: Good news for Marvel fans: You can now snap up a PS5 console bundled with the God of War Ragnarök game with a hefty £120 discount.

Why we chose it: This bundle now has a 22 per cent saving, which is not to be sniffed at. God of War Ragnarök is a must-have for Marvel gamers, as the sequel to the original God of War features breath-taking landscapes through the Norse realms.

Buy PS5 and God of War Ragnarök Bundle for £539.99 £419.99 at Game (save £120 or 22%)

PS5 and PlayStation Plus Premium 24-month subscription

What's the deal: Buy the PS5 console from EE and you'll get a 24 month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription thrown in for free.

Why we chose it: PS5 contract deals are some of the best ways to save. A 24 month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is worth £239.98, meaning that with this deal you'll save £120.97. This is a limited time offer, so get it while you still can.

Get PS5 and PlayStation Plus Premium 24-month subscription for £599 at EE

PS5 Slim and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle

What's the deal: Pick up the new PS5 Slim console along with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for just £514. You'll also receive free standard delivery with Click and Collect.

Why we chose it: With most retailers selling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £59.99, this bundle means you'll save £25.98 on the game.

Buy PS5 Slim and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle for £514 from Very.co.uk

PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 bundle

What's the deal: Save £40 on this bundle at Game, which includes the most exciting new football game on the market.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 24 has been receiving rave reviews since it was first released in XX, thanks to its hyper realistic player models and gameplay. This deal gives you the opportunity to pick up a copy for just £20 when bought with the PS5 console— it's a no-brainer really.

Buy PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 bundle for £539.99 £499.99 (save £40 or 7%) at Game

Best UK PS5 game deals

Hogwarts Legacy

What's the deal: Make allies, battle dark wizards and explore the world of 1800s Hogwarts, all for 30 per cent less with this deal on the Amazon Exclusive edition of Hogwarts Legacy,

Why we chose it: This Amazon Exclusive edition of Hogwarts Legacy includes the Astronomer's Hat exclusive downloadable content, adding an extra layer to the magical open-world game.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy for £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%) at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition

What's the deal: Save £10 on Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition – that's a reduction of 22 per cent on the original price.

Why we chose it: This game offers a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have made the Assassin's Creed franchise the cultural touchstone it is today. You'll also have the opportunity to pre-order a bonus quest, The Forty Thieves.

Buy Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition for £44.99 £34.99 (save £10 or 22%) at Amazon

Get up to three months free Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

What's the deal: New Force abilities, stances and lightsaber combos are just some of the things you have to look forward to in the new Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Not only that, you'll also get three months free Apple services, including Apple Music.

Why we chose it: With Apple Fitness Plus costing £9.99 a month, Apple Music costing £10.99 a month and Apple Arcade costing £6.99 a month, this deal can save you up to £83.91.

Get up to three months free Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor at Currys

WWE 2K23 Standard Edition

What's the deal: Save £43 on the latest installation of official WWE PS5 games – that's 66 per cent off the original price.

Why we chose it: WWE 2K23 boasts expanded features and stunning graphics, giving you the ultimate WWE experience. It's packed full of fan favourites and is available for a reduced price for a limited time only, so get it while you still can.

Buy WWE 2K23 Standard Edition for £64.99 £21.99 (save £43 or 66%) at Amazon

For more on WWE, check out our ranking of the best WWE wrestlers of all time.

Best UK PS5 controller deals

PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller For PS5

What's the deal: Save five per cent on the sleek DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller. This takes the price from £59.99 to £56.99.

Why we chose it: This controller boasts a range of enviable features, from a built-in speaker to 6-axis motion detection to the built-in rechargeable battery.

Buy PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller For Playstation 5 for £59.99 £56.99 (save £3 or 5%) at Amazon

PlayStation PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station

What's the deal: Save £7 on the DualSense controller charging station. Not only that, you can also get three months free Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.

Why we chose it: This charging station holds two DualSense Controllers and has an external power supply so that you can use the USB ports on your PS5 for other accessories.

Buy PlayStation PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station for £24.99 £17.99 (save £7 or £28) at Currys

