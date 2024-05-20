PlayStation has kept this accessibility in mind with the release of their latest virtual reality console, the PlayStation VR2.

Now, players can fully immerse themselves in a whole new world thanks to all the impressive features the PlayStation VR2 has to offer.

We're talking 3D audio technology, haptic feedback, intelligent eye tracking, finger touch detection and even subtle headset vibrations.

More like this

However, all of this high-level technology does come with a heftier price tag than a traditional gaming console. Luckily, we're here to help you out with that.

We've rounded up the top PlayStation VR2 deals on the market today so that you can save more on the things you love. From bundle deals to discounts on accessories, here are the best PlayStation VR2 offers in the UK today.

Looking for more PlayStation deals? Check out our roundup of the best PlayStation 5 deals, as well as the best PlayStation Plus offers.

Best PSVR2 deals at a glance

PlayStation VR2 headset deals

PlayStation VR2 headset

PlayStation VR2 headset. Amazon

What's the deal: You can snag the PlayStation VR2 console for just £500 at Amazon, which is a reduction of almost £30 from the original price.

Why we chose it: The RadioTimes.com team have scoured the web looking for deals on the PlayStation VR2 console and this is the cheapest one we've found, with a saving of 6 per cent.

Buy PlayStation VR2 for £529.99 £500 (save £29.99 or 6%) at Amazon

Get three months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ free with the PlayStation VR 2

PlayStation VR 2 headset. Currys

What's the deal: Buy the PlayStation VR2 console at Currys and you'll get three months Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ completely for free. You'll also snag free next day delivery.

Why we chose it: Three months of free world class film and TV, games and fitness classes; how could you possibly say no?

Get three months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ free with the PlayStation VR 2 at Currys

PlayStation VR2 bundle deals

PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain

PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain. Amazon

What's the deal: Get the PlayStation VR2 along with Horizon Call of the Mountain for just £529, which is close to the RRP of the console by itself.

Why we chose it: Horizon Call of the Mountain is known for its stunning views across the Carja and Nora homelands, and now you can experience them in 360 degrees as well as interact with your surroundings.

Buy PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain for £569.99 £529 (save £40.99 or 7%) at Amazon

PlayStation VR2 + Tennis On Court PSVR2 + Townsmen VR

PlayStation VR2 + Tennis On Court PSVR2 + Townsmen VR. GAME

What's the deal: A nine per cent discount on this bundle deal means that you can snag a PlayStation VR2 console along with two games for only £544.99.

Why we chose it: It's set to be a tennis-filled summer thanks to the popularity of Luca Guadagnino's new movie Challengers, so why not get ahead of the curve by brushing up on your VR tennis skills?

Buy PlayStation VR2 + Tennis On Court PSVR2 + Townsmen VR for £598.97 £544.99 (save £53.98 or 9%) at GAME

PlayStation VR2 games deals

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - Enhanced Edition (PlayStation VR2) Amazon

What's the deal: Save eight per cent on the STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge game for the PlayStation VR2 console.

Why we chose it: Have you ever wanted to just climb through the TV and enter the Star Wars universe? Well now you can do just that thanks to Tale from the Galaxy's Edge, which allows you to create your very own Star Wars adventure.

Buy STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition for £39.99 £36.94 (save £3.05 or 8%) at Amazon

Vertigo 2

Vertigo 2 Amazon

What's the deal: Save one third on the price of Vertigo 2 – that's £10 off the original cost.

Why we chose it: Vertigo 2 features an impressive range of environments and unique world design, making it the ideal game to fully immerse yourself in.

Buy Vertigo 2 for £29.99 £19.99 (save £10 or 33%) at Amazon

PlayStation VR2 accessories deals

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station. Currys

What's the deal: Save £5 on this PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller charging station and you'll also get three months of free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+.

Why we chose it: This charging station can charge two controllers at once and charges at the same speed as the PlayStation 5.

Buy PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station for £39.99 £34.99 (save £5 or 13%) at Currys

Hastraith Stand for PSVR 2 & PS5 Console

Hastraith Stand for PSVR 2 & PS5 Console. Amazon

What's the deal: Save nine per cent on this Hastraith Stand, which accommodates both your PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation 5.

Why we chose it: With a cooling fan, dual controller magnetic charging port for PSVR 2 & PS5 and charging indicator light, the Hastraith Stand is an absolute steal.

Buy Hastraith Stand for PSVR 2 & PS5 Console for £32.99 £29.99 (save £3 or 9%) at Amazon

Advertisement

The RadioTimes.com Technology team are here to help you stay on top of the latest gaming news, including the release of the PlayStation Portal and the latest PlayStation 6 rumours.