PlayStation Plus is the subscription service for Sony's consoles that grants players all sorts of benefits - from exclusive discounts to bagging free PS Plus games and trials every month.

However, the biggest pull of the PS Plus is the ability to play online. If you want to play your PlayStation games online with others, you can't do it without the service.

Having first launched in 2010, the subscription service's benefits have changed over the years, but in 2022, PS Plus underwent its biggest transformation to date.

Now the service has been split into three tiers: Essential (£6.99), Extra (£10.99 per month), and Premium (£13.49 per month).

Classic Catalog, game trials and Cloud streaming are now all locked behind PS Plus's most expensive tier, Premium, but fortunately there are ways to bag all levels of the subscription for less.

Here's everything you need to know on how to grab a discounted PlayStation Plus subscription.

Best PlayStation Plus offers, discounts and deals for January 2023 in the UK

Buy in bulk on the PlayStation Store

What's the deal: Get a discount on your membership by opting for annual over monthly.

Essential: £6.99 per month, £49.99 annually - £33.89 saving

Extra: £10.99 per month, £83.99 annually - £47.89 saving

Premium: £13.49 per month, £99.99 annually - £61.89 saving

Why we chose it: If you're going to be using PlayStation Plus for the foreseeable, this deal directly from the PlayStation Store is a total no-brainer.

PlayStation Plus annual passes via PlayStation Store

Save on subscriptions using gift cards

The fact of the matter is, the best way to bag money off of your new shiny PlayStation Plus subscription is to search through the sales for discounted gift cards. Fortunately we've done all the hard work for you.

