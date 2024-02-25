In our best budget smartphone guide, you’ll find the Honor X7, which won the best under £200 award (it comes in at £169), and we liked it for its thin and light design, 6nm power-efficient Snapdragon 680 chipset, and great battery life.

It’s safe to say that the RadioTimes.com Technology team are fans of Honor, and when we heard that the Honor Magic6 Pro supposedly rivals the Samsung Galaxy S24 camera, we had to learn more.

The Honor Magic6 Pro is preceded by the Honor Magic4 Pro, which we awarded four out of five stars in our Honor Magic4 Pro review. We liked the smartphone’s 100x zoom camera, fast charging (whether you’re opting for wireless or wired charging), and fantastic quad-curved display. The Honor Magic5 Pro, naturally, succeeded the Magic4 Pro, and it boasts Capture Algorithm and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

With the Honor Magic6 Pro arriving on UK shores in March, what can you expect from Honor’s latest flagship? We’ve answered all of your questions below, including when you can get your hands on the device.

Honor Magic6 Pro. Honor

The Honor Magic6 Pro is available to pre-order on the Honor website right now, having been released today (Sunday 25th February) at 2:30pm. The phone will then begin to be shipped out to customers in March.

Honor Magic6 Pro UK price: how much does the phone cost?

The Honor Magic4 Pro comes in the colours Cyan and Black, and will cost you £949.99. The Honor Magic5 Pro comes in Meadow Green and Black colourways, and will also set you back £949.99.

While the Honor Magic6 Pro price is yet to be confirmed, there has been some speculation on the new flagship’s cost, and it’s predicted that the smartphone will cost £1,299 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Honor Magic6 Pro design

Honor Magic6 Pro Honor

So, what does the Honor Magic6 Pro look like? In comparison to other flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Honor Magic6 Pro has opted for a classic, one screen design, which is great news for our pockets!

The 'squircle' design — that’s a circle-square design to the likes of you and us — comes in Black and Epi Green colourways, and is IP68 rated water and dust resistant, which means the smartphone can survive in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30-minutes, and is protected from dust. The Honor Magic6 Pro is durable, too, with its NanoCrystal Shield and SGS Glass Drop Resistance Ability.

In terms of dimensions, the Honor Magic6 Pro comes in at 6.4-inches high, 3-inches wide, and 0.4-inches deep.

We liked the Honor Magic4 Pro’s quad-curved display, but how does the Honor Magic6 Pro’s display fare? The new flagship also has a quad-curved floating screen which boasts a refresh rate of up to 120Hz Smart Refresh, 5,000 nits Peak HDR Brightness, 453 pixels per inch (PPI), and a Super Dynamic Vivid Display which dials up the saturation for bright colours which pop on screen.

Honor Magic6 Pro features: what does the new phone look like?

Honor Magic6 Pro Honor

The new Honor Magic6 Pro is equipped with industry-leading features including AI capabilities, such as the Magic Portal which anticipates a user’s next move while they’re on the smartphone and provides recommendations to decrease the input time, a remarkable camera (which we’ll come onto in more detail in a moment), and a lightning-fast performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

We’re guilty as charged when it comes to spending a lot of time on our smartphones, and no one understands this better than Honor, that’s why the Chinese brand has introduced eye comfort features. These features include Dynamic Dimming, 4320Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming, Nature Tone Display and Customised Circadian Night Display.

The Honor Magic6 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Honor Magic6 Pro camera

The Star Wheel Triple Camera on the Honor Magic6 Pro has fantastic camera capabilities, which include a triple rear setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 180MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, with a 50MP front-facing camera.

To expand on the periscope telephoto camera (as we can’t quite get over it), at 180MP, the Honor Magic6 Pro has one of the highest-resolution periscope lenses around. The camera offers a 2.5x optical zoom, up to 10x in-sensor zoom capabilities, and 100x super resolution zoom, so you can get closer than ever to your subject.

How to pre-order the Honor Magic6 Pro in the UK

The Honor Magic6 Pro is available to pre-order from the Honor website right now, having gone live this afternoon (Sunday 25th February) at 2:30pm, and it will begin to be shipped in March.

If you can't wait until March, or if you decide that one of the slightly less high-end Honor smartphones are for you, the Honor Magic5 Pro and Honor Magic4 Pro are available to purchase today for £949.99.

