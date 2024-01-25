Like with the Yellow iPhone 14 and the Purple Samsung Galaxy S22, releasing a new colourway a few months after a smartphone has gone on sale is a brilliant way to give additional options to people who are looking at buying the new phone. If you’re yet to purchase the Google Pixel 8, as we get ready to step into spring, why not opt for a fresh Mint Green device?

Where to buy the Mint Green Google Pixel 8 in the UK

You can buy the Mint Green Google Pixel 8 from a range of UK retailers and mobile networks:

Mint Green Google Pixel 8 UK price: How much does the new colourway cost?

The Mint Green Google Pixel 8 won’t cost any more than the existing colours; the Google Pixel 8 is currently priced from £699 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro is priced from £999.

What other Google Pixel 8 colourways are there?

Google Google

As well as this new Mint Green option, the Google Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Obsidian and Rose colourways, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro comes in Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain colours.

Where to buy the Google Pixel 8 in the UK

Multiple colour variations of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are currently available to buy at the following UK retailers and mobile networks:

Which Google Pixel 8 model is best for you?

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro via Google Google

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pack a punch with their impressive features and sleek design, but with the Google Pixel 8 Pro costing £300 more than the standard model, we answer the question: is it worth it?

In terms of the display, the Google Pixel 8 features the brand-new Actua Display which is 42 per cent brighter than its predecessor, the Google Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, has the 6.7-inch Super Actua Display which comes with features such as a temperature sensor so you can check things like the temperature of your baby’s milk.

Both smartphones’ cameras are impressive as they're powered by Google AI. For example, you can edit photos and videos — even ones from your old smartphone — with advanced editing tools like Magic Eraser, a programme which detects distractions in photos, like unwanted photobombers, and removes them in just a few taps; Photo Unblur, which sharpens photos; Best Take, now, this one you’ve probably seen on Google Pixel 8 adverts: Best Take lets you select the best shot of each person in a group photo; Audio Magic Eraser, which detects and prioritises levels in your videos, so you can remove unnecessary noises.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chipset. The chipset has nine CPU cores, better graphics and on-board ray tracing capabilities (a tool which simulates lighting in games), as well as call-screening to screen-out scam calls and Live Translate.

Live Translate interprets face-to-face conversations in real time, plus transcribes messages and translates signs, which is great if you’re travelling abroad or conversing with a friend or family member who speaks a different language. Overall, the Tensor G3 Chipset has a significant performance upgrade to the G2.

In our opinion, we’d recommend purchasing the Google Pixel 8 as it is a fantastic smartphone with plenty of great features such as photo editing capabilities, and is priced at £300 less than the Google Pixel 8 Pro. However, regardless of which smartphone you opt for, both have great deals, and you can take a look at the best ones for this month in our Google Pixel 8 deals page.

For more information about these two smartphones, take a look at the Google Pixel 8 release date page.