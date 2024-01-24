The pair will be sold for a limited time only at Nintendo store and other retailers at the price of £69.99. As per usual, the Joy-Cons will be useable as two individual controllers or one joint controller for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED.

Eagle-eyed fans may remember that Nintendo already released a series of pastel-coloured Joy-Cons. These pink, yellow, and green and purple sets were released as a summer range and are still available online.

The upcoming Princess Peach game sees everyone’s favourite damsel in distress taking the reigns for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch. Its story follows the princess's attempts to stop her night at the theatre being ruined by the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

With the help of the theatre’s guardian, Stella, Peach is able transform into various different forms, including Swordfighter Peach, Kung Fu Peach, Patisserie Peach and even Detective Peach.

To find out more about this fabulous new game, check out our Princess Peach: Showtime release date page. But, if you’re looking to add a bit of Barbie-core to your gaming life, here’s how you can get your hands on these new controllers.

Pre-order pastel pink Joy-Cons for £69.99 at Nintendo

How to buy the new pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in the UK

Princess Peach Showtime and Stella. Nintendo

The pastel pink Joy-Cons are available for pre-order now at the Nintendo Store.

Nintendo has confirmed that the controllers will be available to buy outright from 22nd March – the same day as the release date for Princess Peach: Showtime!

The Joy-Cons will be on sale at a limited number of stores and for only a short period, we’ll fill you in when we find out more.

How much do Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons cost?

These collectible Joy-Cons are priced at £69.99, so only £10 more than your average pair.

You can find a large range of different colour Joy-Cons for £59.99 at Argos.

Shop Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons at Argos

How to pre-order Princess Peach: Showtime in the UK

Princess Peach: Showtime is also currently available for pre-order at Nintendo Store.

You can buy the game for £49.99 and get two free bonus gifts with your purchase: a Princess Peach: Showtime pin and notebook, or for £56.99, you can get it with a Princess Peach-covered shopping bag.

Pre-order Princess Peach: Showtime for £49.99 at Nintendo

