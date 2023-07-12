Want to know more? Well, so do we, but we've compiled all we know about the upcoming untitled Princess Peach game below!

As the game is still in development (it doesn't even has a name!) we don't expect it to be released any time soon.

However, the bits of gameplay in the trailer look fairly polished. So maybe it's further along the line than we think. Either way, if we were to hazard a guess we'd say not until well into 2024, if not 2025.

Can I pre-order the Princess Peach game?

While the untitled game isn't even on the Nintendo Store, there appears to be a pre-order page on Game which you can check out here.

The page suggests that the game won't be available until the end of 2024. How Game managed to get this information, we don't know, but it's ammunition for speculation!

Which consoles and platforms can play the Princess Peach game?

While information on the game is sparse at the moment, we can say with (almost) certainty that Princess Peach will be a Switch exclusive.

Sure, there was Super Mario Run on IOS and Android, but a big console release like this about a staple Nintendo character is unlikely to be on anything but a Nintendo console.

Princess Peach gameplay and story details

Judging by the trailer, the Untitled Princess Peach game will be 2D side scrolling with a few 3D elements. We briefly see her skirt around allies and attack enemies with her magical powers.

As for the setting, it looks like she's on stage. Followed by a spotlight the whole time, the backdrop looks like the set of an elaborate, magical, high quality pantomime. Obviously we don't know if the whole game will be like this, but it's a quaint and original idea.

Is there a Princess Peach game trailer?

We've spoken about the trailer plenty of times in this article, so why not check it out yourselves below?

As soon as we learn anything else about the untitled Princess Peach game (like its name!) we'll update this page.

