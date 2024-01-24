With their two main ranges, the original OnePlus line and the lower priced Nord line, OnePlus has proved its ability to produce incredibly sleek designs with top of the range specifications, at a lower price than its more famous competitors. Their phones are always equipped with a fast Android-based operating system known as OxygenOS or ColorOS, as well as strong features for gamers and photographers.

Today, OnePlus has furthered their high-end flagship line with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, and once again shown they can keep up with other tech giants. These phones come with an exciting new range of features and specifications such as a new Periscope Telephoto camera, faster AI performance and a four fabulous colourways.

If you're interested, here's a detailed guide of everything you need to know about these new phones, including price, release date and how to pre-order now.

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12 were released yesterday, Tuesday 23rd January, and are now available for pre-order. Shipping will begin from 6th February for the OnePlus 12 and from 13th February for the OnePlus 12R, with both phones available to buy outright from these dates.

These new smartphones were also released alongside the OnePlus Buds 3, the latest evolution of their earbuds series. The Buds 3 are available to pre-order from now until 6th February when shipping begins.

Buy the OnePlus 12 from £849 at OnePlus

OnePlus 12 UK price: How much does the new phone cost?

The OnePlus 12 starts at £849 for the 256GB model and £999 for the 512GB model. However, if you buy the 512GB model before 6th March, you will get an automatic £100 discount, taking the cost of this new phone to just £899.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R has a slightly lower price tag of £649, with only one 256GB option on sale.

Both phones also come with a pre-order offer of either a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (RRP £179) or a free phone case. Plus an extra 10% off for students who buy before general sale begins.

OnePlus 12 design: What does this new phone look like?

The OnePlus 12 comes in two sleek colourways: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.

The phone has a standard 6.8-inch display which supports the brand's brightest screen yet at 4500 nits. The screen also comes with a series of new intelligent eye care features including a Bedtime Mode, Auto Brightness and an Image Sharpener, that plus HDR 10+ vision means you're getting a crisper, cleaner image in any lighting.

With the 12R you're getting two different colours: Cool Blue and Iron Grey and an ever-so-slightly smaller display of 6.78-inches. As the cheaper model of the two the 12R will of course have less fancy features behind the screen, but customers can still enjoy Dark Mode and Eye Comfort features plus a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 12 specifications: What's new?

There's plenty to enjoy about the new OnePlus 12 and 12R. Compared to the previous phone (the OnePlus 11 funnily enough), the OnePlus 12 is faster, smoother and more durable. The new OnePlus Trinity Engine gives you up to 47 hours of entertainment, 10 hours of maps, and 72 hours of background apps running, without showing any signs of strain.

For gamers, the OnePlus 12 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processer with 98 per cent faster AI performance and 30 per cent faster CPU performance. Plus its all-new dual vapour chamber means the phone will stay twice as cooler, giving you longer periods of high-quality graphics and rendering.

The device also carries OnePlus's distinct circular camera design, except this time with a 50MP camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens and an advanced 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera to help you take the best shots possible.

Last but not least, the OnePlus 12 has a massive 5,400mAh battery which can charge your phone in under half an hour.

Where to buy the OnePlus 12 in the UK

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R is available for pre-order now. Remember that if you pre-order now you can automatically get £100 off the 512GB OnePlus 12 and you can get both phones in a bundle with a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

You can get the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R at OnePlus:

The new OnePlus Buds 3 are also on sale now at OnePlus:

