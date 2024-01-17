The S24 Series is no different, combining all the best features of its predecessor (the S23 unsurprisingly), with a larger screen size, increased durability and four new colourways, plus the all-import addition of Samsung Galaxy AI.

For a full run down of what you can expect of these new phones, head over to our Samsung Galaxy S24 release date page. But if, like us and you're more concerned about price, then stick around and let's get down to business.

The S24 range has a starting price of £799 – a hefty price tag we know – and reaches all the way up to £1,549 with the Samsung S24 Ultra. But if you were just about to leave, thinking that's a hopelessly large sum of money to spend – at the end of January and two weeks from payday no less – think again.

The RadioTimes.com team has done what we do best and found a tonne of ways you can save on these brand-new smartphones. From extra freebees you can bag during pre-order to discounts on the priciest models, we're here to help reduce that strain on your bank account.

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals at a glance

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals when you pre-order today

Double your storage for free when you pre-order

What’s the deal: If you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ or Ultra before 30th January, you can get the higher storage model for the same cost as its lower storage counter part. That means you can get the S24 256GB for the same cost as the 128GB (£799), the 512GB S24+ for the same cost as the 256GB (£999), and the 1TB S24 Ultra for the same cost as the 512GB. For the S24 Ultra, this means you can save a whopping £200 on double the storage.

Why we chose it: This is a no brainer if you're determined to get your hands on one of these new phones. For the S24 Ultra in particular, this is your chance to snap up the very highest of high-end devices for a £200 saving.

Double your storage for free when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24

Claim a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung

What's the deal: Right now, you can bag the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for free when you pre-order the S24 before 25th January. The smart watch has an RRP of £289, so that's a massive saving.

Why we chose it: When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 first came out in July, we praised it for its more personalised health experience, upgraded sleep tracking and coaching, and seamless connectivity with the Samsung phones. Now, you can get all that and a new phone at no extra cost.

Claim a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and save £289 at John Lewis

Save 30% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung

What's the deal: Get the S24 before the pre-order period ends and you can bag 30% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. These nifty earbuds have an RRP of £219, but with this new deal you could get a pair for £153, saving you nearly £70.

Why we chose it: Samsung is really sweetening the pot with this one. In one fell swoop you're getting a new phone and a whole new audio experience.

Save 30% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at Samsung

Get 12 months of Disney Plus for free

What’s the deal: As per usual, Samsung has partnered up with Disney Plus to give us a tasty offering: 12 months for free when you get the new Samsung Galaxy S24. Normally, a Disney Plus account will set you back at least £4.99 a month, but this subscription is for the standard price of £7.99 a month, so with this bargain you’re saving a total of £95.88.

Why we chose it: When you buy with Samsung, you get more than the bare necessities, besides, who doesn’t love a free subscription?

Get 12 months of Disney Plus for free at Samsung

Get up to £370 when you trade in an old device

What's the deal: If you trade in an old device at Samsung you can get up to £370 off your new Samsung Galaxy S24. This is based on the Samsung S22 Ultra but really you can trade in any old Samsung device and get money back.

Why we chose it: It's simple maths really, you trade in something you don't want anymore and get money off something you do want, easy!

Get up to £370 when you trade in an old device at Samsung

Save 30% on phone cases when you buy in a bundle

Samsung

What's the deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 before 30th January and get 30% off phone cases. On average Samsung phone cases cost around £44 so you could get them instead for £30.

Why we chose it: We know the new Samsung Galaxy S24 is pretty strong, but there's nothing wrong with getting an extra bit of protection.

Save 30% on phone cases at Samsung

Claim £30 Galaxy Store voucher at Samsung

What's the deal: You can claim £30 of credit for the Galaxy Store when you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S24. The credit voucher must be activated within 30 days but after that you can spend it whenever and whatever you want.

Why we chose it: Maybe you'll want to spend this on your next phone, or even a nice little accessory to go with your brand new Samsung Galaxy S24?

Claim £30 Galaxy Store voucher at Samsung

Get hold of three exclusive colourways when you order at Samsung

Samsung

What's the deal: Thought Samsung didn't have any more tricks up its sleeve? Think again! The new Samsung S24 Series also comes in three extra colourways which you can only get online: Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange.

Why we chose it: Want a bring a little party to your day to day life? Why not get a brightly coloured phone that will make you smile?

Get hold of three exclusive colourways when you order at Samsung

Bag six months of data for half price with Sky

What’s the deal: Network providers such as Sky and Vodafone are offering customers half price data for the first six months of their Samsung S24 phone contract. So for instance, if you buy the S24 with Sky, you can get 100GB of data for £14 a month for the first six months, before going up to £28 a month.

Why we chose it: Lots of different phone providers will be trying to show you why you should be buying the S24 from them, but this is a deal we really think is worth considering. For the first six months of your contract you can save a lot on your airtime and data costs, which you can happily spend on any number of Samsung accessories!

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Sky

Get battery health checks and lifetime warranty with Vodafone

What's the deal: When you buy the new Samsung S24 through Vodafone Evo, you're signing up to a Lifetime Service Promise that includes battery health checks and lifetime warranty. That means, for as long as you pay a monthly Airtime Plan with Vodafone, you'll be covered for device repairs against and battery faults.

Why we chose it: Samsung devices can last a long time so, you're going to want to make sure your phone has the best protection.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Vodafone

