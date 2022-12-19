Since its launch in 2015, Apple Music has been Apple's answer to other music streaming services, like Spotify. Working seamlessly with other Apple products, Apple Music can be accessed via Siri, where you can ask it to be play songs according to your mood: "Hey Siri, play something relaxing," for example, or in a particular genre.

Our complete guide to the best Apple Music deals available right now is the best way to get all your favourite tunes, as well as curated playlists and radio, without breaking the bank.

Whether it's The Weeknd's latest album, a bit of Shania Twain's Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, or rocking to KISS in anticipation of their farewell tour, Apple Music has tunes from thousands of artists. It also has exclusive content in the form of its own radio stations Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits.

Apple Music normally costs £10.99 a month, but there are a number of ways to lower the cost - and even to get up to six months for free. Firstly, it all depends about which plan you are selecting.

Apple Music Voice costs just £4.99 a month and allows you to access Apple Music through Siri when connected to Wifi. You could also go for the Apple Music Family Plan, which costs £16.99 per month but allows up to six people to listen, each with an individual music library and personalised music recommendations.

There are also lots of phone deals which include Apple Music as a free extra when you sign up which is a good option if you've got your eye on a new handset.

So, without further ado, here are the best Apple Music offers in the UK right now, plus all you need to know about how to get them.

Get a one month Apple Music free trial

What's the deal? If you're a new subscriber to Apple Music, you can now get a one month UK free trail. This deal from Apple means you can try out Apple Music and see if it's the streaming service for you without worrying about the cost.

Why we chose it: The normal cost of Apple Music is £10.99, making this a great saving for your first month while you see whether you love the service. You will be charged £10.99 per month after the trial.

Get a one month Apple Music free trial at Apple

Get six months for free with eligible devices

What's the deal? This is a great chance to get half a year's worth of music streaming for free. This is available with Apple's audio devices — Air Pods, HomePods and Beats headphones. You don't have to be buying something new either, as you can redeem this offer even if you've owned your earphones or speaker for a while.

Why we chose it: Not only is this a great deal, saving you over £65, we loved that it isn't just available to those making a new purchase but anyone with an eligible device. Do be aware, though, that this deal is only on offer to those who are new subscribers to Apple Music - so if you've already been a user, this isn't the one for you.

Get six month of Apple Music for free at Apple

Get a student subscription for Apple Music from £5.99 a month

What's the deal? If you're a student, you can get an Apple Music subscription for £5 less per month than normal, at just £5.99 per month.

Why we chose it: For students, cash can be tight, and this is a really good way to get access to Apple Music, especially as the student package gives you access to all the same features as the normal package. You can also use the one month free trial if you're a first time subscriber to Apple Music.

Get a student subscription for Apple Music from £5.99 a month

Get up to six months free with an O2 Plus Plan

What's the deal? We've seen a subscription to Apple Music offered by quite a few retailers as a benefit of choosing a certain phone plan. This is a great one from O2, where you can get up to six months of Apple Music for free when you sign on to a new plan.

The Plus Plan contracts come with up to six months of Apple Music, as well as a host of other extras like Disney Plus and Amazon Prime. Make sure you redeem your Apple Music subscription within a week of signing on with O2.

Why we chose it: If you're just looking to get Apple Music at a lower cost, signing up to a new phone plan might not be the best way to do it. But, if you have been looking at updating your handset or contract anyway, this is a really good way to get access to all your favourite music, podcasts and more on Apple Music.

Get up to six months free with an O2 Plus Plan

Get six months free as an Inclusive Extra with EE

What's the deal? Get six months of Apple Music for free with EE phone plans. This is available whether you're getting an iPhone or an Android phone.

If you go for a Full Works plan with EE, you'll get Apple One, which includes Apple Music as well as Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud. If you go for one of the All Rounder plans, you'll be able to choose one of EE's Inclusive Extras, which include Apple Music.

Why we chose it: This is a really good deal if you're already looking to sign up to a new phone contract. We also really like that this deal is available not just to new EE customers, but existing ones as well. So if you're already with EE, you can still get access to six months of Apple Music for free, which would normally set you back over £65.

Get six months free as an Inclusive Extra with EE

