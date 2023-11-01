The cherry on top of all of this great content is that you can now get a monthly subscription to Disney Plus for just £4.99 — that's less than the price of a Pret Classic Supper Club sandwich! The new Disney Plus subscription fee is competitively priced against other streaming services such as Netflix (also from £4.99 a month) and Amazon Prime Video (£8.99 a month).

But what exactly is included in the £4.99 price? Let's find out.

What is Disney Plus's new ad-supported plan?

As from today (Wednesday 1st November), the cost of a Disney Plus subscription has changed. The £7.99 per month subscription plan will automatically renew to £10.99 Premium Price; so if you currently pay for Disney Plus via a monthly direct debit, you'll now end up paying £36 more over 12 months. The yearly subscription cost has also gone up from £79.90 to £109.90, a £30 increase.

But with the introduction of a Premium Price, Disney Plus is also offering cheaper subscription options. The £4.99 Standard with Ads plan will get you the Bare Necessities: you won't be able to download content or stream on more than two devices at the same time, and you'll also be subjected to adverts (a deal-breaker for some, but a mild inconvenience for others).

What is the difference between Disney Plus Standard and Disney Plus Premium?

The Disney Plus Standard option will set you back the familiar price of £7.99 a month, or you can opt for the £79.90 annual fee. The Standard plan will get rid of the pesky adverts, but you'll still only be able to stream on two devices at the same time, and you'll also have a lower quality of sound and video in comparison to the Premium plan.

The Premium plan costs £10.99 per month. With this, you'll be able to stream on up to four devices, download your favourite content, and get up to 4K UHD picture. If you're already a Disney Plus subscriber, you'll essentially be able to do exactly what you do now, but for £3 a month extra.

We've broken down these three plans even further for you below.

What are the new Disney Plus subscription plans?

As of today (Wednesday 1st November), there are now three new subscription plans on Disney Plus: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium. Here’s the specifications for each plan:

Standard with Ads

Monthly cost | £4.99

Video quality | Up to Full HD 1080p

Audio | 5.1 and Stereo

Up to two concurrent streams

No downloads

Comes with adverts

Standard

Monthly cost | £7.99

Annual cost | £79.90

Video quality | Up to Full HD 1080p

Audio | 5.1 and Stereo

Up to two concurrent streams

Downloads available

No adverts

Premium

Monthly cost | £10.99

Annual cost | £109.90

Video quality | Up to 4K UHD & HDR

Audio | Dolby Atmos

Up to four concurrent streams

Downloads available

No adverts

Happy viewing!

