Smartwatch technology has come a long way for all tech companies since 2012, and this new gadget is the most advanced yet. Much like the iPhone X in 2017 – which marked 10 years since the first iPhone – the Apple Watch Series 10 has had a major overhaul in both design and features.

With the largest-ever display and thinner casing, it's sleeker and more attractive as an accessory, more in line with the size and shape we've seen in the Apple Watch Ultra.

It's also added a whole host of health-tracking features including a sleep apnoea sensor, not to mention additional exercise modes for fitness nuts to enjoy.

For a deeper dive into its features, design, price and of course, that all-important release date, here's everything you need to know.

The Apple Watch Series Series 10 is available to pre-order from today (Monday 9th September 2024). It will be available to buy outright from Friday 20th September 2024.

Apple Watch Series 10 UK price: How much does the new Series 10 smartwatch cost?

The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at £399, however, the price will change depending on which size and model you buy.

Apple Watch Series 10 design: How big is it?

The new Apple Watch Series 10 has the biggest display size yet, having been increased by 30% from the Series 9 and making it larger than even the Apple Watch Ultra.

It also features the first-ever wide angle OLED display and the brightness has been increased by 40% when viewed from an angle – making it much easier to grab a quick glance. Plus, the always-on mode for the display has been improved so that the second hand is always visible, making it feel more "active."

Alongside a bigger display size, the Series 10 has a thinner casing, at just 9.7mm, this is 10% thinner than any other model and means it should look and feel a lot less bulky.

You can buy the Apple Watch Series 10 Jet Black for the first time, as well as Rose Gold and Silver. Or, you can buy the brand-new Grade 5 Titanium model in Natural, Gold and Slate Grey.

Apple Watch Series 10 specification: What new health-tracking features are there?

In recent years, Apple has advanced their smartwatches with several health features such as blood-oxygen tracking and temperature sensing. This time around, they're taking the health-consciousness even further with a sleep apnoea sensor.

They've also added new depth and water temperature sensors, so you can now track your scuba and snorkelling endeavours.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is kitted out with watchOS 11 and has an all-new speaker that can play audiobooks and podcasts without the need of AirPods.

Last but not least, the battery charging has had a major upgrade, you can now charge it to 80% in 30 minutes.

Where will you be able to buy the Apple Watch Series 10 in the UK?

The Apple Watch Series 10, is now available for pre-order at Apple.

You will be able to buy it from other retailers on 20th September, when the watch is available to buy outright.

