With products such as 2024 Apple MacBook air 13.6-inches trending on Skimlinks as we write this article, it would certainly be the cherry on top of the Black Friday cake if Apple got involved in the sales event, but will it?

The RadioTimes.com Technology team keep an eye on Apple products all year round. Whether that's covering new releases such as the Apple iPhone 16, Apple AirPods 4 release date, and Apple Watch Series 10 release date, or keeping up to date with how to secure a saving on Apple products, for example, three months free Apple Music in this Apple Music offer and the best Apple iPhone 16 deals. So you can be sure we know how to recognise a great deal.

In last year's Black Friday sales, we noticed Google dropped the price of its Pixel smartphones and Samsung followed suit with its Galaxy line-up, however, Apple was less keen on dropping the price of its iPhones. However, 2023 produced some great savings on other Apple items, such as Apple AirPods, Apple Macs, and Apple iPads.

So, what is 2024 looking like?

Does Apple do a Black Friday sale in the UK?

The official Apple site doesn't usually run its own Black Friday sale, so your best bet is to check out other UK retailers for offers, such as Amazon, Currys, Very and JD Williams. These reputable retailers run offers on a multitude of tech products, which the Technology team use in our offers guides, such as best Nintendo Switch offers and Meta Quest 3 deals, and we've done the hard work for you with our list of the best UK retailers for Apple Black Friday deals below — aren't we good!

Although Apple rarely offers its own site sale, you might notice the tech giant offer gift cards with Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases. Last year, we saw Apple include gift cards with the purchase of previous-generation Apple iPhones, Apple iPads, and Apple MacBooks.

Take a look at our When is Black Friday? guide for everything you need to know about the biggest sales event of the year.

Which UK retailers have the best Apple Black Friday deals?

At the time of writing (Friday 1st November), these are the UK retailers we've noticed have offers on a selection of Apple products:

Best Apple Black Friday deals we've seen so far in UK sales

Best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max | £1,199 £1,119

iPhone 15 Pro via Apple. Apple

What's the deal: The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was released in September 2023, has a fantastic saving available at JD Williams. You can currently snap-up this iPhone for £1,119 instead of £1,199, saving you £80 (or 7%).

Why we chose it: With the Apple iPhone 16 only being released two months ago, we're excited to see its predecessor has an offer available already. We like this iPhone for its A17 Pro chip, a customisable Action button, and the most powerful iPhone camera system to date.

Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max for £1,199 £1,119 (save £80 or 7%) at JD Williams

Apple iPhone 13 | £599 £459

Apple

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can secure the Apple iPhone 13 for just £459 instead of £599, saving you £140 (or 23%).

Why we chose it: Apple iPhone deals are usually harder to come by than other Apple products, such as Apple AirPods and Apple iPads, so we're thrilled to see the Apple iPhone 13 discounted by a huge £140. Plus, if you're not concerned about keeping up to date with the latest iPhone, you may as well go for a cheaper, previous-generation model.

Buy Apple iPhone 13 for £599 £459 (save £140 or 23%) at JD Williams

Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals

Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) 10.9-inch | £499 £329

Apple iPad (10th gen) via Apple. Apple

What's the deal: This 10th Gen Apple iPad currently on sale for £329, reduced from £499. This offer saves you a huge £170 (or 34%).

Why we chose it: This specific Apple iPad 10th Gen at JD Williams was purchased 16 times in the last week and viewed 25 times in 24-hours, and with over 30% off the RRP, we're not surprised it's as popular as it is.

Buy Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) 10.9-inch for £499 £329 (save £170 or 34%) at JD Williams

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) 10.2-inch | £369 £289

What's the deal: For an even cheaper Apple iPad, take a look at the previous generation, the Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021). At the time of writing, you can secure this Apple iPad for £289 instead of £369, saving you £80 (or 21%).

Why we chose it: We like iPads for the versatility; whether you need to do some last-minute work on your commute, or unwind and watch the latest Apple Originals series, an iPad is portable and reliable.

Buy Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) 10.2-inch for £369 £289 (save £80 or 21%) at JD Williams

Best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen, 2021) | £189 £159

Apple

What's the deal: At the time of writing (Friday 1st November), you can secure £30 off the already low price of £189 for the Apple AirPods (3rd Gen). This offer will save you 26% and take the price to £159.

Why we chose it: For a comfortable and easy way to listen to music on the go, Apple AirPods are a brilliant bet. The 3rd Gen AirPods sit at the right angle for both comfort and direct audio to your ear. Plus, in comparison to the 2nd Gen AirPods, these ones include a force sensor to easily control music and calls.

Buy Apple AirPods (3rd Gen, 2021) for £189 £159 (save £30 or 26%) at JD Williams

Best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals

Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) | £1,099 £929

Very

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can snap up the Apple MacBook Air (2024) for just £929 instead of £1,099. This will save you a total of £170 (or 15%).

Why we chose it: An offer in 2024 on an Apple product released in 2024? Ground breaking! With this offer at Very, you can also choose between Microsoft 365 Family or Microsoft 365 Personal for a year, and did you know Very also offer free standard delivery on orders over £30 and the ability to claim up to £850 off this item when you trade-in your old device?

Buy Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) for £1,099 £929 (save £170 or 15%) at Very

