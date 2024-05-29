The Meta Quest 3 may be a relatively new offering in terms of the VR realm, but we're already seeing some exciting developments in what sets it apart from the crowd. One of the most notable things as of late is the fact that the Meta Quest 3 is the only place you can play the new Batman Arkham game.

As the excitement around Meta's newest offering to the VR world continues to grow, we're seeing more and more deals pop up on the market daily, from fabulous bundles to discounted accessories.

Whether you're a seasoned VR gamer or you're completely new to the world of VR, we've rounded up the best Meta Quest 3 deals on the market today to help you save.

Best Meta Quest 3 deals at a glance:

Best UK Meta Quest 3 deals available at UK retailers today

Meta Quest 3 console deals

Meta Quest 3 128GB

Meta Quest 3. Argos

What's the deal: Get the Meta Quest 3 128GB console for just £459 at Currys — that's £20 off the original price of £479.

Why we chose it: We've searched high and low across the web for the lowest price on the Meta Quest 3, and we've found it here at Currys.

Buy Meta Quest 3 128GB for £479 £459 (save £20 or 4%) at Currys

Meta Quest 3 512GB

Meta Quest 3 512GB. Amazon

What's the deal: A Meta Quest 3 with more storage means shelling out more money - however, we've found the Meta Quest 3 512GB for a reduced price of £603.13.

Why we chose it: 2 per cent may not seem like a huge saving, but discounts of any size are hard to come by on a new console like the Meta Quest 3, so grab it while you can.

Buy Meta Quest 3 512GB for £619.99 £606.37 (save £13.62 or 2%) at Amazon

What's the deal: If you want to be kept in the loop with the most recent Meta Quest 3 deals, you can sign up to the RadioTimes.com Technology newsletter completely for free and receive it in your inbox bi-weekly.

Why we chose it: Not only will you be kept up-to-date with all the latest Meta Quest 3 deals, you'll also have the scoop on the latest deals on a range of products in the tech world.

Meta Quest 3 bundle deals

Get Asgard's Wrath 2 free with Meta Quest 3 128GB

What's the deal: What's better than getting a Meta Quest 3? Getting a Meta Quest 3 with a free game, of course! At Currys, you can snag Asgard's Wrath 2 (worth £44.99) completely free when you buy a Meta Quest 3 console.

Why we chose it: Are you ready to battle gods and monsters in an immersive gaming experience? Asgard's Wrath 2 allows you to do just that, as you follow the trickster god Loki across vast realms filled with deadly warriors and mythical creatures.

Get Asgard's Wrath 2 free with Meta Quest 3 at Currys

Get Asgard's Wrath 2 free and a six month free trial of Meta Quest+ with Meta Quest 3 512GB

Meta Quest 3 and Asgard's Wrath 2. Amazon

What's the deal: Not only will you get Asgard's Wrath 2 for free with the Meta Quest 3, you'll also get a six month trial of Meta Quest+ for no extra cost.

Why we chose it: Meta Quest+ grants gamers access to two VR apps chosen by Meta every month, making it a great way to help new users get started with their device. Normally valued at £7.99 a month, this deal will help you save just under £50 on Meta Quest+ alone.

Get Asgard's Wrath 2 free and a six month free trial of Meta Quest+ with Meta Quest 3 512GB at Amazon

Buy a selected Meta Quest 3 headset and get a Maxx Tech VR carry case kit for half price

Maxx Tech VR carry case kit. Argos

What's the deal: Buy a selected Meta Quest 3 at Argos and you can snap up a Maxx Tech VR carry case for just £15 — that's half price!

Why we chose it: This VR carry case has a hard durable shell which is also water repellent, meaning that you can rest assured that your headset is kept safe. The bottom compartment even includes Velcro straps, dividers and drawstring bags to safely store your controllers.

Buy a selected Meta Quest 3 headset and get a Maxx Tech VR carry case kit for half price at Argos

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month membership with Meta Quest 3 512GB

What's the deal: Purchase the Meta Quest 3 512GB at Amazon and you can get a three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership worth £38.97 completely free. You'll also get Asgard's Wrath 2 at no extra cost.

Why we chose it: The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate grants gamers access to a range of exciting and unmissable games, including Starfield, Diablo IV and Minecraft Legends.

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month membership with Meta Quest 3 512GB at Amazon

Meta Quest 3 accessories deals

Get up to 3 months Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ free with Meta Quest 3 charging dock

Meta Quest 3 charging dock. Currys

What's the deal: Buy the Meta Quest 3 charging dock and you'll also be eligible for three months of Apple services completely free. Not only that, you'll also have free next-day delivery on the charging dock.

Why we chose it: Getting three months of free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ adds up to a total saving of £110.88 — certainly not to be sniffed at!

Get up to 3 months Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ free with Meta Quest 3 charging dock

AUBIKA 2-in-1 Accessories Set for Meta Quest 3

AUBIKA Meta Quest 3 accessories. Amazon

What's the deal: It's twice the delight with this AUBIKA accessories pack, which includes both a head strap and carrying case for the reduced price of £79.99, a saving of 11 per cent.

Why we chose it: The new 8000mAh rechargeable battery in the head strap will grant the user extended playtime, while the carrying case can accommodate the headset, head strap, controllers, charging cable and other accessories.

Buy AUBIKA 2-in-1 Accessories Set for Meta Quest 3 for £89.99 £79.99 (save £10 or 11%) at Amazon

ARCELI head strap with battery

ARCELI head strap. Amazon

What's the deal: Get 8 per cent off the ARCELI head strap compatible with Meta Quest 3, taking the price from £49.99 to £45.99.

Why we chose it: This head strap is designed with safety, comfort and durability in mind. The latest button and knob technology has been incorporated into the design, meaning that it can be released with one touch of the back button.

Buy ARCELI head strap with battery for £49.99 £45.99 (save £4 or 8%) at Amazon

Get three months free Apple services and free delivery with Meta Quest 3 silicone facial interface

Meta Quest 3 silicone interface. Currys

What's the deal: Save up to £110.88 on a range of Apple services as well as being entitled to free delivery when you purchase the Meta Quest 3 silicone facial interface at Currys.

Why we chose it: This wipeable interface is designed to easily remove sweat and dirt from your device, as well as conforming to your face shape to provide a more comfortable gaming experience.

Get three months free Apple services and free delivery with Meta Quest 3 silicone facial interface at Currys

Still not sold on the Meta Quest? Check out our honest reviews of the Meta Quest 3 and if Meta Quest 2 is worth it to help you make up your mind.