But for today, we're taking a look at just Sky Stream - and, in particular, Sky Stream deals.

First released in 2022, Sky Stream was launched as a satellite-free method of getting all of Sky's channels and services. Now, it's one of the best and easiest ways to get a hold of exclusive channels like Sky Atlantic and Sky Sports, as all you need is a simple Sky Stream puck.

Like everything in recent years, the cost of Sky Stream has inevitably gone up, but that doesn't mean you can't find a decent saving. As a whole, Sky is really good at regularly discounting their products, so all we've done is round up the very best deals on offer.

Whether you're a new customer looking to start a subscription, or an existing Sky user searching for an upgrade, there's plenty of savings to shout about this month.

So, without further ado, here are the best Sky Stream deals to snap up today.

Shop Sky Stream deals for new customers

Shop Sky Stream deals for existing customers

Jump to:

How much is Sky Stream per month?

The lowest price you can pay for Sky Stream is £26 a month over an 18-month contract, or £29 a month on a 31-day rolling contract.

Both of these prices include the Sky Ultimate TV package (with over 120 channels), Freeview TV and Netflix. The viewing is HD as standard. As always with Sky, there’s also the option to add specific packages like Sky Cinema and Sky Sports, and channels like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

For a more in-depth look at what you can get with your subscription, here's what is Sky Stream?

Best Sky Stream offers at a glance

Best Sky Stream offers for April 2024 in the UK

To make things easier, we've split the deals for new and existing customers up, so you can jump to whatever applies to you.

Best Sky Stream deals for new customers

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for £26 a month

Guido Mieth via Getty Images

What's the deal: For £26 a month you can get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix all rolled into one easy payment. This cost will be for an 18-month contract, or you can get a 31-day rolling contract for £29.

Why we chose it: For those new to Sky, this package is the ideal no-fuss, no-frills option. As we said above, this subscription gets you over 120 Sky and Freeview channels, plus the added bonus of a Netflix account – meaning you're well prepared for House of the Dragon season 2 and Bridgerton season 3.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for £26 a month

Get Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix for £46 a month

Sky Sports. Getty

What's the deal: If you want to get a subscription with Sky Sports included, that takes your total up to £46 a month, so you're paying an extra £20.

If you know you're going to be watching Sky Sports at some point, we'd suggest doing it this way round, as the cost of adding it to an existing subscription is £22 a month.

Why we chose it: This summer is going to be a huge one for sport lovers, with the Euros and Paris Olympics taking place alongside the usual events such as Wimbledon, Formula 1 and golf. So, what better way to get yourself ready for this epic line-up than with a Sky Sports subscription that includes all nine channels?

Get Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix for £46 a month

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix & Full Fibre 100 Broadband for £38 a month

John Lamb/ Getty

What's the deal: Last but not least, new customers can get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix on their TV, plus a contract for Sky's own Full Fibre 100 Broadband. This costs £38 a month over 18 months which, broken down, means you're paying £26 for all your TV needs and just £12 for Wi-Fi.

Why we chose it: With this package, you can sort your entire home setup in one fell swoop. Plus, the Full Fibre 100 Broadband comes with download speeds of up to 900Mb/s and is up to 25 times faster than standard fibre.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix & Full Fibre 100 Broadband for £38 a month

Best Sky Stream deals for existing customers

Get two free Vue cinema tickets per month with Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema. Sky

What's the deal: If you upgrade your subscription to include Sky Cinema – for an extra £9 a month – not only will you receive access to over 1,000 movies on demand and on Paramount Plus, you'll also get two free tickets to Vue cinemas each month of your contract.

Why we chose it: This is the perfect deal for cinephiles, granting you access to more of the latest blockbusters than anywhere else, as well as luxurious cinema experiences every month.

Get two free Vue cinema tickets per month with Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports for an extra £22 a month

Sky Sports Ashes commentators. Getty Images

What's the deal: If you didn't add Sky Sports to your subscription when you first got it, that's OK - the cost of adding it on now is £22 a month over an 18-month contract.

Why we chose it: This package can get you access to all nine Sky Sports channels including football, golf, cricket and Formula 1. With this, you're well prepared to catch all the drama and excitement coming this summer.

Upgrade to Sky Sports for an extra £22 a month

Get two months free HD or UHD viewing

Tatiana Meteleva/ Getty

What's the deal: Right now, Sky is offering two months of free HD or UHD quality for your TV. You can upgrade at any time, but will need to give 31 days' notice to cancel - if you don't, you'll be charged an extra £9 a month for HD and an additional £4 a month for UHD.

Why we chose it: This deal is perfect if you've been looking forward to a specific show or event, and want to watch it in the very best detail. You could get a crystal clear view of your team scoring a Premier League-winning goal, or watch the full Lord of the Rings trilogy like never before.

Upgrade to HD or UHD and get two months for free

Add Netflix to your Sky box for £4.50

Netflix. Netflix

What's the deal: While it normally costs at least £4.99 a month to subscribe to Netflix, Sky is giving customers the chance to add it to their subscription for just £4.50.

Why we chose it: 49p might not seem like much, but hey, it all adds up - and this way you can have all your streaming bills in one place.

Add Netflix to your Sky subscription for £4.50 a month

Get two months of Ad Skipping for free

Alvaro Lavin via Getty Images

What's the deal: Sky is offering you the chance to fast-forward and get straight to the content you love with Ad Skipping. You can upgrade your subscription today and get two months for free, after which it will cost an additional £6 a month.

Why we chose it: No one likes an advert break, especially now they seem to be coming back on all UK streaming services! But with this, you can banish those pesky adverts forever and enjoy pure, uninterrupted TV across all your favourite channels and apps.

Get two months of Ad Skipping for free

Get two months of Sky Kids for free

10'000 Hours/ Getty

What's the deal: You can upgrade your Sky subscription today to include two months of free Sky Kids, after that, it's £7 a month.

With this, you'll have access to a completely ad-free children's channel featuring movies, TV shows and educational content, not to mention a whole load of activities and games.

Why we chose it: It's still the Easter holidays, and at this point, you might be running out of ways to entertain your little ones. So, why not let Peppa Pig do all the work?

Get two months of Sky Kids for free

