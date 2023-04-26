With the Samsung QLEDs , the Philips range and the new Amazon Fire TVs , you’ve got dozens of makes, models and sizes to choose from. And while this can seem very overwhelming, we’ve got the perfect guide to the best smart TV to buy in 2023.

If you’ve been dabbling with the idea of getting a smart TV, then there’s never been a better time to buy one than now.

But for today, we’re looking specifically at Sky Glass. With high-quality picture, sound and usability, these devices are a great addition to the world of smart TVs.

Sky Glass TVs give you access to a huge range of streaming services, as well as exclusive Sky channels and perks.

On the downside, they are sold only through Sky itself, so you won’t find one hanging about at Currys. On the upside, Sky is running a great number of deals on these TVs – so you won’t find yourself out of pocket having to buy one.

Here are the best Sky Glass offers for this month.

What is a Sky Glass TV?

Sky Glass is Sky’s very own brand of smart TV. Originally released in 2021, it contains all the elements of a Sky Box in one neat, slim package. This includes all your favourite streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Disney Plus, alongside Sky’s exclusive channels and entertainment bundles.

One of the biggest perks of a Sky Glass is that it can function over WiFi, so you won’t have to get a pesky satellite dish installed. The TVs also come with a built-in soundbar and a 10-bit HDR display, so you can be fully immersed in your favourite show, movie, or sports fixture.

The TVs come in multiple colours including dusky pink, racing green and ocean blue, and several sizes: 43’’, 55’’ and 65’’.

For a deeper look into these top-notch smart TVs, be sure to check out our guide to What is Sky Glass?. But for now, take a look at these brilliant Sky Glass offers.

How many Sky Glass offers are there?

As Sky Glass TVs are exclusively available through Sky, there are often only a limited number of offers available. But thankfully, Sky is pretty good at creating new deals and discounted packages each month, so the tech team at RadioTimes.com is here to make sure you stay up to date.

Best Sky Glass TV offers at a glance:

Best Sky Glass offers for April 2023 in the UK

Get Sky Glass for £14 a month

What’s the deal?: Right now, you can get a 43’’ Sky Glass TV for just £14 a month, with an additional £10 set-up fee. The contract lasts for 48 months, or you can pay £28 for 24 months. After the first three months, you will have to pay an additional £26 a month for Sky TV and Netflix costs, which takes your total up to £40 a month.

Why we chose it: £14 a month is a great price for such an advanced smart TV. With this, you can get access to hundreds of channels, movies and events, plus voice control, while making small and manageable payments.

Get Sky Glass for £14 a month

Get three months of Sky TV & Netflix for free with Sky Glass

What’s the deal?: You can currently get three months of Sky TV and Netflix for free when you buy a Sky Glass TV. You don’t need to have a prior Netflix account, but after the three months are up, you’ll have to pay £26 a month which will automatically update.

Why we chose it: This is a great way of introducing you to all the channels and entertainment Sky has to offer, whilst also getting you used to your smart TV. It’s also a great bargain for the Netflix binger!

Get three months of Sky TV & Netflix for free with Sky Glass

Get Sky Glass, Netflix and Superfast Broadband for under £50 a month

What’s the deal?: By selecting the right bundle, you can combine a 43’’ Sky Glass with Sky’s Superfast Broadband for £48.50 a month. This includes the £14 a month contract for a Sky Glass, and the three months free Netflix and Sky TV, as well as an 18-month contract with Sky Superfast for £34.50 a month.

Why we chose it: This deal will get you an average broadband speed of 36 Mb/s plus Sky Pay As You Talk alongside all the perks of a Sky Glass TV. You also won’t have the hassle of having a separate broadband provider.

Get Sky Glass, Netflix and Superfast Broadband for under £50 a month

