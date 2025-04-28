Now, Nothing has released its new offering, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The brand-new smartphone is available to pre-order from today (Monday 28th April) at 2pm.

Over the last week, you might've noticed Nothing teasing key features and design elements for one of its most accessible smartphones to date.

Oh, and you might've seen that Nothing is set to release three new audio products today, too, the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 will be available to pre-order from today (Monday 28th April) at 2pm.

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 will be available to buy outright from Tuesday 6th May.

At the same time, CMF by Nothing will also drop three new audio products, the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro UK price

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 costs £209 at the time of writing, with the Nothing Phone (3a) starting at £329 and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro being priced from £449, so we'd expect the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro to cost in between the CMF Phone 1 and the flagship Nothing Phone (3a).

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro will set you back from £219.

Pre-order Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro for £219 at Nothing

What is the CMF Phone 2 Pro new design?

Nothing

If you look at the above image, you'll see a close-up of the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro two-tone design.

In comparison to the block colour on the Nothing CMF Phone 1, the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro features a first of its kind, a two-tone design. The two-tone aesthetic comes in both White and Orange colourways, and we think it offers a bold and playful element to the affordable smartphone.

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro also comes with a slim and durable frame, with its signature customisable accessories, such as a lanyard, stand, and card case.

Pre-order Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro for £219 at Nothing

What are the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro features?

Nothing

The new Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, a more advanced processor than its predecessor, the Nothing CMF Phone 1's Mediatek Dimensity 7300 5G processor.

Affordability doesn't mean that you have to compromise on performance; the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset offers a smooth performance and power efficiency at an accessible price point.

Nothing fans will be thrilled to hear that the tech company's AI-powered app, Essential Space, will feature on the new Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro. Essential Space essentially — sorry — is a place where your notes, voice notes, and reminders are all stored.

Nothing

Now, for the camera. The new Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto, which has been enhanced by Nothing's TrueLens Engine 3.0. The TrueLens Engine 3.0 is a camera processing system which uses AI to enhance image quality and performance, and we've seen the system on Nothing's latest flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) series.

Pre-order Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro for £219 at Nothing

How to pre-order the new Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 will be available to pre-order from today (Monday 28th April) at 2pm from the official Nothing store.

The brand-new smartphone will then be available to buy outright from Tuesday 6th May.

And remember, CMF by Nothing has also released three new audio products, the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus, which are available from today, too.

