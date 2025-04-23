So far, the best offers we've seen include £50 off the Kindle Colorsoft, £30 off the Kindle Paperwhite and £20 off the Kindle Kids.

There is also the chance to get three months of Audible for 99p and three months of Kindle Unlimited for 99p.

Plus, anyone looking to catch up on the best-loved reads of today will find up to 70% off print books, including bestselling fiction, Romantasy, children's books and celebrity memoirs. Some of the best deals include Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, Deep End by Ali Hazelwood and Never Never by Colleen Hoover.

The Amazon Book Sale will run until 28th April and we've managed to find plenty of deals to tickle your fancy, let's turn the page and find out.

Jump to:

What is the Amazon UK Book Sale?

The Amazon Book Sale is a brand-new dedicated sales window that offers savings across thousands of books, e-readers and reading services.

The event is available for all customers and you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit – although it helps if you want your book to arrive the next day!

How long does the Amazon UK Book Sale last?

The Amazon Book Sale runs from Wednesday 23rd to Monday 28th April 2025.

When does the Amazon Book Sale end?

The sale will officially end at midnight on Monday 28th April, although often Amazon leaves a few deals running once their major sales have wrapped up.

Best offers in the Amazon UK Book Sale

Save £50 on the Kindle Colorsoft

Kindle Colorsoft. Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Colorsoft is now on sale for £50 off, taking the price to £219.99 from £269.99.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Colorsoft was introduced last year and is the first Kindle to have colourful e-ink built in. That means you can read cookbooks, magazines and text books in accurate colour.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft for £269.99 £219.99 (save £50 or 19%) at Amazon

£30 off the Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale, now available for £129.99 instead of £159.99, that's a 19% saving overall.

Why we chose it: The next-generation Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers on the market. It has a seven-inch display with a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns. It also has a better battery that can last up to 12 weeks and an adjustable reading light.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite for £159.99 £130 (save £29.99 or 19%)

Up to 70% 0ff print books

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. Amazon

What's the deal: Whatever your taste, you can now save up to 70% on thousands of print titles at Amazon. This includes books like the latest Hunger Games novel Sunrise on the Reaping, Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros and Richard Osman's latest Thursday Murder Club The Impossible Fortune.

Why we chose it: Frankly, when isn't it the time to buy a new book?

Shop up to 70% off print books at Amazon

Three months of Audible for 99p

Audible. Getty / Olga Rolenko

What's the deal: Audible is also joining the party by offering a three-month subscription for just 99p. This is ideal if you want to kick off a summer of reading, as you'll still be benefitting in July.

Why we chose it: Not everyone has the time to sit down with a novel, which is why an Audible subscription makes life so much easier and there are literally thousands of titles to explore.

Get Three months of Audible for 99p

Three months of Kindle Unlimited for 99p

martin-dm via Getty Images

What's the deal: Another handy subscription service: you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for 99p. This normally costs £9.49 a month.

Why we chose it: Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over one million titles, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions on any device. Launched back in 2014, what was once a supplementary service for bookworms is now a booming digital book subscription service.

Get Three months of Kindle Unlimited for 99p

Get Kindle eBooks from 99p

Tempura via Getty Images

What's the deal: Hundreds of eBooks have gone on sale for just 99p!

Why we chose it: If you already have a Kindle, then this is the perfect way of adding books to your collection without having to splash out. Highlights of the sale so far include the works of Damien Boyd, Michael Ball and Lucinda Riley.

Get Kindle eBooks from 99p

You can also check out our guides to the best Kindle deals and best Audible deals.