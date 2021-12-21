Sky Glass: Everything you need to know about picture, audio and what’s on Sky 

If you want to add a spectacular screen and some of the best audio around to your living room, Sky has the answer. Sky Glass is a sleek new range of TVs from Sky that deliver top-quality audio and video across a huge range of entertainment, sport and cinema.

Advertisement

The new devices offer Sky’s signature entertainment packages built-in alongside other well-loved apps, so there’s no more need for a box under your TV, a mess of wires in your living room, or a satellite dish on your house. Instead, all your streaming, searching and TV-guide browsing is provided via the internet, with your favourite services consolidated on one device.

Sounds neat, doesn’t it? The TV comes in three sizes, and all of them include Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in soundbar as standard. So, whether it’s the roar of a Premier League crowd or the soaring soundtrack of the latest blockbuster film, you can enjoy a breathtaking, cinematic viewing experience at home.

On top of great picture and sound, Sky Glass has usability at its core. So, if you’re fed up with scrolling, browsing and navigating different apps to find the shows you love, Sky Glass has the solution. The platform consolidates all your favourite apps, shows and movies in one place – so you can browse the huge range of entertainment available with ease.

It’s also the world’s first TV to be a certified CarbonNeutral® product. Sky will send it to you in recyclable packaging, free from single-use plastic, which they’ll offer to take back on delivery.

Sky Glass picture quality

Sky Glass packs an impressive 10-bit HDR display with Dolby Vision, showing off a crisp colour-accurate picture that’s perfect for all kinds of viewing.

The 4K Ultra HD quantum dot display can render over a billion colours thanks to the layer of quantum dots between the TVs backlight and the LCD screen. It takes the picture to the next level and shows off the biggest blockbuster movies as they were meant to be seen.

Thanks to an ambient light sensor, the Sky Glass backlight can also dim or brighten depending on the ambient light of the room, and with intelligent Zonal technology, Sky Glass makes darks look darker, brights look brighter, and the TV you love look even better.

Sky Glass audio

Sky Glass features an amazing built-in audio set-up. Six speakers – including a powerful subwoofer – deliver Dolby Atmos sound that will make films engrossing, sport scintillating and drama more atmospheric than ever.

The built-in soundbar will make Sky Glass the centrepiece of your living room, whether it’s playing music or delivering the audio from your favourite series. Having top-quality sound built-in removes the need to buy separate audio equipment, too, eradicating the HDMI tangle of set-top boxes, soundbars and speakers altogether.

What’s on Sky Glass

Hit drama series like Gangs of London are available with a simple voice command – and can be added to the all-new Playlist, which allows you to playlist shows and movies from across Sky and a range of apps including Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Gangs of London follows Sean Wallace – played by Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders fame – as he takes over the infamous Wallace crime family following the death of his father. He battles his way to the top as undercover cop Elliot Finch, played brilliantly by Sope Dirisu, tries to bring the whole house of cards tumbling down.

It’s also been revealed that the long-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, will debut on Sky Atlantic in 2022, so there’s plenty to look forward to for drama lovers.

If you want something a little more light-hearted, why not try the new series of crack-up UK comedy, Brassic. Created by and starring Joe Gilgun, it follows a rag-tag group of friends and small-time criminals in the fictional Lancashire town of Hawley. Gilgun shines alongside co-stars Michelle Keegan, Dominic West and Damien Molony.

When it comes to sport, Sky has a huge offering. From dedicated channels like Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Premier League to the biggest stars and all the must-see fixtures. You can watch another tense Premier League season play out, experience the thrills of Formula One racing and much, much more.

For cinema lovers, Sky has a bigger offering than ever. With new and exclusive Sky Originals every week, there’s something for everyone, from Gunpowder Milkshake – starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey – to modern classics like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s big-screen adaption of In The Heights, Sky Glass users will have access to a huge range of films and the perfect audiovisual set-up to experience them to the full.

The Sky Ultimate TV package gives users access to Sky Entertainment, Netflix and all of Sky TV in HD, as standard. For those who want to access the full range of sport and movies, there are great ways to customise your package to suit you and deliver the content you enjoy.

All your favourite shows from your other streaming subscriptions – such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video – will all be readily available too. In fact, they’re more accessible than ever. The new Sky Glass interface includes content from all the apps you use on the platform. So there’s no longer any need to navigate in and out of individual apps within the Sky interface when looking for something to watch. Instead, the likes of Netflix’s Sex Education will be displayed next to Sky’s own Brassic and Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour. All your favourites will be in one place and easier to access than ever. While the interface still looks visually quite like the Sky Q equivalent, this development shows that some really interesting and intuitive upgrades have been made.

How to register your interest in Sky Glass

Sky Glass is a great way to consolidate your entertainment needs into one device and to make your TV user experience a smoother one. If this sleek TV and entertainment platform sounds like a great fit for your home, then pre-register your interest now, and you will be contacted via email when Sky Glass is available to purchase.

Advertisement

For more on Sky and what it offers, head to our Sky Max guide or browse through our pick of the best Sky box sets.