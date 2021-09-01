What is Sky Max? A new channel that’s home to “blockbuster entertainment”

For 40 years Sky One was the home of the broadcaster’s general entertainment and original shows, airing the likes of A Discovery of Witches, The Flight Attendant and of course the Friends reunion.

Advertisement

It’s now time to say goodbye to Sky One, and hello to Sky Max and Sky Showcase, making it easier for customers to discover more of the programmes they love.

Billed as the home of blockbuster entertainment, Sky Max will be one of the broadcaster’s biggest additions in some time when it launches on 1st September.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sky’s new channel.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Sky Max?

Sky Max is a brand new linear channel and on-demand service that will be the new home of blockbuster entertainment.

Sky Max will house the broadcaster’s “blockbuster entertainment”, joining Sky’s extensive portfolio of genre-defining channels, following on from last year’s launch of Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries.

Along with this exciting new launch, Sky Showcase will then air a curated selection of top shows from across Sky’s portfolio, broadcasting highlights from Sky Max as well as picks from Sky’s other genre-led channels.

If you’re not sure what you’re in the mood for, Sky Showcase will be the home to a range of brilliant new shows and familiar favourites which will definitely entertain you.

MD of Content Sky UK & ROI Zai Bennett said: “From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you’re in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there’s always a channel to suit.”

How to watch Sky Max

Sky Max’s live channel can be found on channel 113 on the electronic programme guide (EPG).

Viewers can access Sky Max as an on-demand service also.

Sky Max and Sky Showcase will be available to all Sky customers for no extra charge, and will also launch on Virgin, BT and streaming service NOW.

Virgin Media UK

Sky Max HD: 121

Sky Max SD: 122

BT

Sky Max HD: 360

Sky Max SD: 345

Virgin Media Ireland

Sky Max HD: 117

Sky Max SD: 716

Channel 113 was, of course, the channel number of Sky Comedy, which will now be moving to 114. There, you’ll find shows like Code 404 and Hitmen Reloaded. If you’re after a laugh, this is the channel for you.

The numbers of Sky’s channels will get a bit of a shuffle, and from the 1st September will have the following EPG slots:

Sky Showcase – 106

Sky Max – 113

Sky Witness – 107

Sky Atlantic – 108

Sky Comedy – 114

Sky Documentaries – 121

Sky Crime – 122

Sky History – 123

Sky Nature – 124

Sky Arts – 130

Sky Kids (on-Demand)

E! – 151

SyFy – 152

What shows will be on Sky Max?

Sky Max will be the home of blockbuster entertainment, which includes the drama and general entertainment shows that were formerly broadcast on Sky One. Examples include Sky original dramas such as A Discovery of Witches and COBRA, comedies like Brassic, entertainment shows like A League of Their Own and the highly-anticipated return of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

The main exception however will be Sky One’s half-hour scripted comedy output, including originals such as Code 404 and Hitmen Reloaded. These shows will now be moved to Sky Comedy, which will be updated to include Sky Originals as well as US imports.

Sky Max’s launch also coincides with the return of several returning shows:

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

The rebooted Never Mind the Buzzcocks will air as part of Sky Max’s launch schedule, with the move from the BBC to Sky also prompting a brand new line-up. Taskmaster’s Greg Davies will be overseeing proceedings as host this time around, with This Country star Daisy May Captain serving as team captain opposite Noel Fielding who will be returning to the show. Stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix will be a regular guest also.

The Russell Howard Hour

Sky UK

Russell Howard’s topical comedy show has gone from strength to strength since it began on Sky One in 2017, and after hosting virtual spin-off Russell Howard’s Home Time during lockdown Howard is now back in the studio. Expect more celebrity guests, stand-up comedians and Howard’s unique take on the week’s news.

DC Super Heroes

Sky has long been the home of the majority of CW’s popular Arrowverse here in the UK, and that will not change – instead, the caped crusaders can all be found on new channel, Sky Max, instead. This includes The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and the final season of Supergirl.

Brassic

Brassic season three will come to Sky Max and we’ll meet up once more with Erin (Michelle Keegan) and Vinnie (Joe Gilgan) for more capers and chaos. More bonkers than ever, expect “bulls, snakes, kidnappings, betrayal” and even a “full-size horse” in the return of Brassic.

Advertisement

Sky Max and Sky Showcase will launch on Wednesday 1st September. Visit our full TV Guide for more picks and listings across every channel.