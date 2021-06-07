Brassic season 3 release date: Cast, trailer, plot and latest news

Sky has released a brand new teaser trailer for the third season of Brassic, the channel’s original comedy series about a hapless group of friends who commit petty crimes.

Joe Gilgun (This is England), Michelle Keegan (Our Girl) and the rest of the cast return, as Vinnie O’Neill (Gilgun) is released from prison and attempts to stay out of trouble (for about five minutes).

The second season ended on a cliffhanger, as Vinne confessed his true feelings for Erin (played by Keegan), and she whispered something inaudible just as the police took him away.

“I know it’s wrong, but you’re the first thing in the morning, and you’re the last thing at night,” he told her, before revealing he didn’t know “how to tell” her how much she means to him.

Read on for everything you need to know about Brassic season three.

When is Brassic season 3 on TV?

Brassic season three will be released later this year on Sky One. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

What is Brassic season 3 about?

Vinnie O’Neill is the charismatic leader of a group of friends who commit outlandish petty crimes.

He’s long held a candle for Erin, a fiercely independent single mum who dated Vinnie’s best friend, Dylan, and at the end of season two Vinnie finally confessed his feelings for her.

However, Erin’s own response was left unclear and we ended on a cliffhanger, with viewers left in the dark about what exactly she whispered in his ear before the police took him away.

However, season three will hopefully answer any questions viewers might have about the pair’s relationship.

Who is in the Brassic cast?

Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan lead the cast as will-they-won’t-they characters Vinnie O’Neill and Erin, respectively.

Other cast members include Dominic West (in a guest role as Vinnie’s general practitioner, Dr Chris Cox), Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, and Parth Thakerar.

Brassic season 3 trailer

You can watch the teaser trailer for Brassic season three below.

