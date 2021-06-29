DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6 UK release date: Cast, delay and latest news

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the entirety of The CW’s comic book slate, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is finally returning to Sky One for its sixth season.

Picking up where the previous entry left off, with Waverider captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) abducted by a mysterious extraterrestrial force as the rest of the team set out to find her.

As the show has been airing in the United States for some time now, plenty of news has come flooding in about the new characters we can expect to meet – including an unexpected return for Arrow star David Ramsey.

The future of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is looking bright as The CW has already renewed it for a seventh season, but one longtime cast member will be taking a step back after the upcoming finale.

Here’s all your essential information on Legends of Tomorrow season six.

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 UK release date

CONFIRMED: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season six will premiere on Wednesday 30th June at 8pm on Sky One.

The series has taken longer than usual to return to our screens as production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and was temporarily halted in late September 2020 as local coronavirus testing capacity was pushed to its limits.

Fortunately, work was able to get started again before too long and Legends of Tomorrow season six premiered in the United States on The CW back in May 2021.

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 cast: Who is returning and joining?

SEAC

The cast list for Legends of Tomorrow has evolved considerably since the show initially debuted, but we now know which familiar faces will be back for season six.

For starters, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan are confirmed to reappear as co-leaders Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe, whose romantic relationship will be put under its greatest test yet in the episodes to come.

You can also expect to see more of Matt Ryan as dark magician John Constantine, Nick Zano as historian-turned-hero Steel, as well as Tala Ashe and Shayan Sobhian as brother-sister duo Zara and Behrad Tarazi.

It has also been confirmed that both Olivia Swann and Adam Tsekhman will be upped to series regulars moving forward, so you can expect to see more from the characters of Astra Logue and Gary Green.

Conversely, Dominic Purcell’s lengthy stint on Legends as “semi-reformed” arsonist Heat Wave seems to be on its last embers, as season six will be his last as a series regular. The actor announced via Instagram that he would return to the show “periodically” in the already confirmed seventh season.

SEAC

Chicago PD star Lisseth Chavez is joining the cast as Esperanza ‘Spooner’ Cruz, a woman who was abducted by aliens as a child and has spent her adult life investigating them, claiming to have telepathic abilities.

Chavez told TVLine about her mystery character: “There is going to be some friction, some conflict just because she’s… not too fond of the idea of even joining the team. She’s there against her will, in the beginning. So there is going to be some conflict between the Legends and her.”

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries star Raffi Barsoumian has joined the cast in a villainous role as Bishop, a genius looking to avert the apocalypse – but who might just end up causing it instead.

Aliyah O’Brien (Bates Motel) and AnnaLynne McCord (90210) will also appear in season six, while Arrow alum David Ramsey will swap the role of John Diggle for that of deputy US Marshal Bass Reeves in a Western-themed episode.

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 spoilers

SEAC

TVLine released an official synopsis for season six of Legends of Tomorrow which details what fans can expect next season – rest assured things aren’t getting any less crazy.

The statement reads: “Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre… space aliens!”

Those who tuned into the season five finale will know that Sara herself was abducted by extraterrestrials in the finale, a shocking development which will be a major plot point in the series premiere.

“Having Sara gone is the most interesting shift in the dynamic,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told TVLine “When a family loses a parent, and a bunch of children, Party of Five-style, have to raise themselves, it’s gonna be really interesting. It’s also going to afford Sara a chance to have a separate storyline.”

He added: “It’s not like Sara can’t survive being taken hostage and taken away to whatever alien dimension. It’s not that Ava couldn’t step up and fill Sara’s shoes. But it’s just like it’s painful, and that’s obviously not what they want to do.”

