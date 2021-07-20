The Flash season 8 release date: Latest news on the long-running DC Comics drama

Following the surprise cancellations of both Supergirl and Black Lightning, fans have been speculating as of late about the future of The CW’s other long-running DC Comics shows.

The Flash has been renewed for an eighth season, which is due to start filming towards the end of summer, but there’s no word yet on whether the superhero drama will go any further.

If it does secure a ninth season renewal, that will make it the longest-running DC Comics show since Smallville, surpassing Stephen Amell’s Arrow – the show that spawned the epic shared universe in which The Flash is set.

The Flash remains one of the most popular shows on The CW, although the loss of two original cast members after season seven could prove disappointing to some fans.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Flash season eight on The CW and Sky One, including UK air date, cast, trailer and more.

When is The Flash season 8’s release date?

The Flash season eight will premiere on US broadcaster The CW on Tuesday 16th November, roughly one month later than its usual October launch date.

This delay is due to the show’s production cycle being out of its usual pattern, after the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the seventh season delayed until late 2020, with filming ultimately not wrapping until late June 2021.

In order to give the cast enough time to recuperate from the intense work that goes into the show, The Flash season eight won’t start shooting until September 2021.

However, this later start could well work in the show’s favour, as The CW is planning a five-part event story to kick-start The Flash’s next run – hinting at plenty of guest stars from across the shared DC universe.

“The idea for The Flash is, [showrunner] Eric Wallace and Greg [Berlanti, exec producer] have come together and are talking about other superheroes from the CW-verse who will come together in each individual episode,” said The CW boss Mark Pedowitz (via Deadline).

“It will not be quite be a crossover but will have a crossover-type feel and the introduction of all these characters.”

The Flash’s UK air date has historically been just a few weeks after the US, although for season seven, Sky One chose to hold the episodes for approximately three months and could do so again.

The Flash season 8 cast: Who is returning and leaving?

Grant Gustin will return to lead the cast of The Flash once again in season eight, portraying the eponymous speedster and his civilian alter-ego Barry Allen.

After some brief uncertainty, Deadline has now confirmed that co-stars Jesse L Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker will also be reprising their roles as Joe West, Iris West-Allen and Dr Caitlin Snow respectively.

Their contracts were due to expire at the end of season seven, which would have given them an opportunity to leave the show, but it appears they are keen to see their characters continue.

However, The Flash will be missing two of its original cast members when it returns to television, as Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh have opted to leave the long-running show to pursue other projects.

However, for one of them at least, it might not be a definitive goodbye, as Cavanagh has hinted he would return to The Flash at some point down the line, telling TV Line he isn’t “completely” leaving the show.

“Flash is always going to need Reverse Flash, and that’s who I play,” he said. “I think we’re always aware that that guy, the antihero, the guy’s real nemesis is always going to be out there lurking, which allows me to leave the show without completely leaving the show, in a good way.

“It’s always a little more heartbreaking to leave a thing that you’ve spent a lot of time doing when you know that it’s game over and you’re not going to see anybody again. This is kind of the best of both worlds, and I’m grateful for that.”

Also likely to return for season eight are Brandon McKnight and Kayla Compton as Chester P Runk and and Allegra Garcia, who were both instrumental in creating a new Speed Force in season seven.

The Flash season 8 plot theories: What will happen next?

Little is known about the plot of The Flash season eight just yet, beyond the fact that the next batch of episodes will open with a five-part event story that will have a “crossover-type feel”.

Guest stars from across the Arrowverse are expected to appear, but it is yet to be confirmed exactly which heroes we can expect to cross paths with Team Flash.

As is the usual format for DC Comics shows from The CW, there is likely to be an overarching threat that looms over the entire season as well as lower profile foes for Barry Allen to contend with.

The Flash season 8 trailer

There’s no trailer for The Flash season eight just yet, with filming not due to start until September. RadioTimes.compredicts we’ll see early footage in mid to late October, shortly before the premiere date.

The Flash season 8 premieres on The CW in November.