Come July the world’s best drivers will be revving their engines at the home of motorsport, Silverstone circuit – known for its iconic 18 bends, including the infamous hairpin known as The Loop.

2023 is drifting on and soon we’ll be at one of the top racing events of the year, the British Grand Prix.

This year’s F1 season started in March and, with three races down, Red Bull is dominating the competition. 2022 champion Max Verstappen has won two of the three races so far and his teammate Sergio Pérez won the second Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia.

The season has also seen a number of surprises from the Aston martin team and Fernando Alonso, who’s secured a podium spot in all three events.

Silverstone is the 11th race on the schedule and, as well as having twists on the course, is known for having twists in the race. At last year’s Grand Prix Carlos Sainz lifted his first-ever trophy, and who can forget the incredible “through goes Hamilton” moment?

The racecourse has first hosted the British Grand Prix in 1948 and in 1950 hosted the first race in the World Championship of Drivers. From 1955 the British Grand Prix swapped between Silverstone, Aintree, and Brands Hatch before finding a permanent home at the Northamptonshire circuit.

So, if you want to see history in the making, there’s still time to be there for this year’s race. Here’s what you need to know.

Buy tickets to the British Grand Prix at motorsport Tickets

When and where is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place every year at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. Here are the details of this year’s race:

The event is set across three days: The first day (Friday, 7th July) includes the free practice sessions, the second (Saturday, 8th July) is for the qualifying session which determines which position the drivers will start in on race day. Then the third day (Sunday, 9th July) is, you guessed it, race day!

The circuit sits near the village of Towcester and is accessible by car (funnily enough!), train and coach. If you’re planning to drive you’ll have to pay for parking at either the official Silverstone car park, or Whittlebury Park over two miles away, which offers parking throughout race weekend.

You can also get the train to Wolverton, which has direct services from London Euston, Birmingham New Street and Northampton Rail Stations, although you’ll have to then arrange a taxi or bus from there. Stagecoach offers lifts to Silverstone during major race events from Milton Keynes station, which is 13 miles away.

How long does the British Grand Prix last?

The British Grand Prix contains 52 laps over 190miles. This usually means the race can last between 90-minutes and two hours depending on if the safety cars are brought out.

How to get British Grand Prix tickets 2023

General admission tickets for the 2023 Grand Prix have now sold out, but you can still buy hospitality packages from motorsport tickets. These are on sale now and can get you everything from a served lunch menu, to exclusive track side access. Some high-end packages even include your own personal radio to follow the action and a private terrace.

Buy tickets to the British Grand Prix at motorsport Tickets

How much do Grand Prix hospitality tickets cost?

There’s no steering away from the fact that Grand Prix tickets are expensive. When tickets originally came out the prices started at £279 for a three-day package. Now unfortunately, costs have gone up even more as the general admission and basic seating tickets have sold out.

Hospitality prices start at £322 for Friday entry and £990 for Saturday entry. Then, if you want to get Saturday and Sunday tickets you’ll have to pay upwards of £1,675 and for the full three days it’s £3,450.

Buy tickets to the British Grand Prix at motorsport Tickets

How to get tickets to the Silverstone festival

If you can’t get to the British Grand Prix then instead, why not get tickets to the 2023 Silverstone festival? The Classic, Silverstone takes place over the August Bank Holiday (26th – 28th August) and is an action-packed weekend of fun.

The festival includes three days of racing with vehicles from the golden age of Formula One, Sports Cars, GT and Touring Car grids. It also has thousands of classic cars on display, including all seven of Lewis Hamilton’s championship-winning cars, live music from the likes of Bjorn Again and Rick Astley and dozens of festival food stalls. Plus, there’s a funfair for kids, which is helpful as under 16s go free.

Prices start at £59 for the Friday, £84 for the Saturday, £79 for the Sunday and £133 for the whole weekend.

Buy tickets to The Classic Silverstone at Ticket Factory

