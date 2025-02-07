The Reds will now go head to head with Newcastle at Wembley Stadium after they took the victory from Arsenal in their semi-final.

If you're looking to be at the final to see which team will lift the Carabao Cup, then you're in luck as we're here to tell you exactly how to get a ticket.

Right now there are still tickets available through hospitality sites and trusted external sellers, so we've got all the information you need to know before heading to London for the game. So let's find out what date the final is, where it is, and most importantly, we'll also explain how you can get your hands on a ticket.

Buy Carabao Cup Final 2025 tickets at Ticombo

Buy Carabao Cup Final 2025 hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Where and when is the Carabao Cup Final 2025?

The Carabao Cup Final 2025 is the first major trophy up for grabs this season.

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 16th March, with the kick-off time yet to be confirmed (last year it was 3pm).

Who will be in the Carabao Cup Final 2025?

The Caraboa Cup Final will see Newcastle face off against last year's winners, Liverpool.

The two teams earned a resounding victory in their semi-finals, with Newcastle beating Arsenal 2-0 both home and away, and Liverpool making up for their 1-0 away loss by beating Tottenham 4-0 at home.

How to get tickets for Carabao Cup Final 2025?

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates with the Carabao Cup trophy and his Player Of The Match award after the Carabao Cup Final match 2024. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

As with most football finals, a large proportion of the tickets are distributed by the clubs playing in the match. Often, those with a certain amount of loyalty points or a season ticket will be first in the queue, so if that doesn't apply to you, you'll need to be very quick if you want to get tickets through their sites.

So for those of you who really don't want to miss the action, we recommend taking a look at hospitality tickets from official partner Seat Unique. While these come at a higher price point, there's far less demand for them which means you're more likely to be able to get your hands on a spot. Plus, they include plenty of perks such as premium seating and food and drink.

Or, you can always try your hand at Ticombo. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, this one has a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot and currently has tickets available for the Carabao Cup Final 2025. It's important to remember that with ticket resale sites such as these, you'll be paying a premium for tickets.

How much are Carabao Cup Final 2025 tickets?

Last year, tickets for the Carabao Cup Final start at £41 for adults and increased depending on the seats you select. Each seat is categorised based on its position. The better the seat, the more expensive it is. The most expensive Category One ticket was £150 for an adult (not including hospitality packages).

However, the bulk of standard tickets will be sold through the clubs that reach the final, so if you want to attend you'll most likely have to buy through a resale site.

Our recommendation is Ticombo, but be warned, tickets on resale sites are much more expensive than standard tickets. Currently, the cheapest ticket Ticombo has available is £1,000.

Alternatively, the match will be aired on Sky Sports, where you can also watch tonight's semi-final and hundreds of live premier league games.

Upgrade to a Sky Sports TV package

