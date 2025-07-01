We visited Chessington World of Adventures last month, and now we're here to give you the low-down on what it's really like inside.

From answering questions about queue times to accessibility information, this comprehensive review will help you plan your trip this summer and beyond.

Date visited: 9th-10th May 2025

Location: Chessington, Kingston-Upon-Thames

Price: from £29 per person

Opening times: 10am-5pm

Getting to Chessington World of Adventures

Where is Chessington World of Adventures?

Riders on Vampire at Chessington World of Adventures. Merlin

The theme park is located in Chessington, Kingston-Upon Thames, just a short train ride from Central London. Chessington itself is in Zone 6.

What is parking like at Chessington World of Adventures?

There are several options when it comes to parking at Chessington World of Adventures.

Standard Parking costs £12 and is located 5-10 minutes walk away from the park. If you want to be closer to the entrance, then you can opt for Express Parking, which costs £20 and is situated at the Lodge Gate entrance beside the Chessington Safari Hotel.

You can also combine your parking with your entrance ticket with the Early Access and Express Parking bundle tickets, which starts at £49 for a group of two.

What is public transport like to Chessington World of Adventures?

The park is very easily accessibly from Central London, as direct trains from main stations like Victoria, Vauxhall and Clapham Junction depart multiple times an hour. These trains run to Chessington South, which is a 15-20 minute walk from the park.

Chessington World of Adventures is also easily reachable by bus, with the 71 bus running from Kingston and the 467 bus running from Epsom.

Score:

5 stars

Chessington World of Adventures rides and attractions

What rides are at Chessington?

Sea Dragons. Merlin

Two things set Chessington apart; firstly, the fact that their rides cater to a broad range of ages, and secondly, the selection of rides themed around beloved characters.

Younger visitors can get up close and personal with the Gruffalo himself on a water ride that takes you through the story from the original book. Plus, the Room on the Broom ride brings Julia Donaldson's book to life. We can confirm that these are also very enjoyable experiences for older guests! With Paw Patrol Land coming to the park in 2026, these experiences are set to keep getting better.

There are plenty of other rides suitable for little ones, from Barrel Bail out, a water-based shooter game, to Treetop Hoppers, a kid-friendly drop ride, and River Rafts, a mini-flume ride.

Apart from rides, children can run through Canopy Capers, a high rope walkway adventure, and the soft play area, Dragon's Playhouse.

For those who enjoy a more thrilling experience, you have plenty of options. Our personal favourite is Mandrill Mayhem, a heart-pounding thrill ride with a scary twist, that offers a different experience depending on where you sit.

Additionally, you have the plunging Croc Drop, rapidly spinning Dragon's Fury and the log flume ride Tiger Rock, which provided us with some refreshment on a warm day. Not to forget Vampire, the park's oldest rollercoaster. While these rollercoasters provide exciting twists and turns, only Mandrill Mayhem will flip riders upside-down.

It's important to remember that roller coasters aren't the only things on offer at Chessington. The park boasts over 1,000 exotic animals at Chessington Zoo and SEA LIFE centre, from tigers to monkeys, penguins and more.

You can watch the animals in their habitat, as well as attending talks about the animals, training sessions and feeding times.

If you want to get even more up close and personal with the animals, there's the option to book a VIP experience. We had the pleasure of meeting the park's three reindeer, Jingle, Belle and Aurora, and feed them, while we learnt interesting facts about reindeer from our knowledgeable guide.

What are Chessington queue times like?

Mandrill Mayhem. Merlin

As with any theme park, this will depend on which day of the week you decide to go. We visited on a sunny Saturday in May, which proved to be a rather popular day. More thrill-seeking rides like Mandrill Mayhem and Vampire had wait times of around 40-50 minutes, while medium-level rides like Croc Drop and Tomb Blaster were closer to 20-30 minutes.

Rides suitable for younger children had varying wait times, with more popular rides like The Gruffalo River Ride Adventure and Seastorm having wait times from 20-35 minutes.

Visiting during the week is a good way to reduce the amount of time you'll be waiting in queues as there's lower demand for weekdays.

Score:

4 stars

Chessington World of Adventures food, drink and accommodation

What food and drink options are in Chessington World of Adventures?

The Gruffalo River Ride Adventure. Merlin

There are a number of restaurants in Chessington, offering everything from fish and chips (Captain's Fish and Chips) to smoked meats (Smokehouse BBQ and Bar) and chicken shop-esque meals (Drop-n Chicken).

Although there is plenty of variety in the options available, Chessington's restaurants are more on the pricey side, with simple meals costing around £12-16.

While meals may be slightly overpriced, Chessington's on-the-go options, like hot dogs and donuts are reasonably priced great options for a daytime treat.

When it comes to drinks, Chessington recognises the importance of staying hydrated, with free water dispensers located throughout the park. Caffeine addicts will be glad to know that Costa coffee is available throughout the park, providing any necessary energy boosts throughout the day.

Can I bring my own food and drink into Chessington World of Adventures?

Yes, you can bring your own packed lunches into Chessington. If you're on a budget, we would recommend doing this, as the food options are quite pricey.

There are designated picnic areas throughout the park, where you can enjoy food and drink brought from home.

Are there vegan/vegetarian options at Chessington World of Adventures?

Yes, there are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options at the various restaurants in the park, Plus, the fish served is sustainably sourced as approved by the Marine Stewardship Council.

Are there healthy options at Chessington World of Adventures?

While the healthiness of a particular meal will depend on what you order, meal options at Chessington are more based on fast food like burgers, pizza, hot dogs and chips. If you're after healthier options, we would recommend bringing a packed lunch.

Which Chessington hotel is best?

The Gruffalo Room at Chessington World of Adventures. Merlin

On-site at Chessington, you'll find two hotels: the Safari Hotel and the Azteca Hotel.

While both hotels are part of the same building, split in half, the Azteca Hotel is a newer build with more expensive rooms, making the Safari Hotel the budget option.

However, hotel guests at both hotels have access to the same facilities, including a swimming pool, sauna and steam room. Plus, any short break booked at either hotel will include an overnight stay, free breakfast, one day theme park and zoo entry, and free car parking onsite.

Each hotel offers different themed rooms, which could be a major deciding factor when it comes to booking.

The themed rooms really show the creativity of the Chessington staff, as themes include Jumanji, Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and Oreo (yes, the biscuit).

We had the pleasure of staying in the Christmas Room at the Safari Hotel which is, you guessed it, a year-round Christmas-themed room, complete with a decorated tree, stockings and a door that plays Merry Christmas Everyone every time it's opened.

Score:

3.5 stars

Chessington World of Adventures prices and value for money

Land of the Tiger at Chessington World of Adventures. Merlin

If you book in advance, you can get entrance tickets from £29, which we consider a great price for the variety of roller coasters, animal exhibits and shows that are available at Chessington.

Can you get fast track at Chessington?

Yes, however fast track has been replaced by a system called Reserve and Ride. This system allows you to reserve your space in the queue for the ride you wish to go on via your smartphone. This means that you'll only be queueing virtually, so you can use your extra time to go on other rides, grab a bite or check out some of the animal exhibits.

Reserve and Ride starts from £15 per person, and we would highly recommend it to make the most of your day in the park, especially if you go on a weekend or during the summer.

Do Chessington offer good ticket deals?

We'd already say that Chessington's entry price of £29 is well worth the money, but you can also access plenty of savings on a range of different tickets.

Pre-booking your ticket means you'll access huge savings, plus if you have any little ones under 90cm, they'll get in for free. Also, you can currently book short stays from just £34 per person.

If you plan on visiting the park multiple times, a Chessington Annual Pass starts from just £59, meaning you only need to visit twice to get your moneys worth – and we're sure you'll want to go more than that. Plus, don't forget about the Merlin Pass, which includes access to Chessington, as well as 24 other attractions throughout the UK.

For more on this, we've rounded up all the best offers in our guide to the best Chessington World of Adventures ticket deals.

Do Chessington offer NHS or student discount?

Students can visit Chessington for less, with student tickets beginning at just £21.

While the park itself doesn't offer an NHS discount, member of the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, or armed forces can access discounts via a Blue Light Card.

Score:

5 stars

How accessible is Chessington World of Adventures?

Is Chessington theme park accessible?

Sea lions at Chessington. Merlin

Guests who may find it hard or are unable to stand for long periods of time due to a physical disability or a learning or emotional impairment are entitled to a Ride Access Pass at Chessington.

Applications for a Ride Access Passes must be submitted at least seven days before your visit. Once you arrive at the park, you can collect your physical Ride Access Pass ID which card which is valid for three years and can also be used at Alton Towers Resort, LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort and Thorpe Park.

The rides themselves have different rules and restrictions, therefore Chessington has provided all necessary information on their website for guests to read up on before they visit.

Disabled toilets are located throughout the park in the following areas: Lodge Gate, Shipwreck Coast, Adventure Point, Wild Wood and Forbidden Kingdom. There's also a dedicated accessible changing area in Shipwreck Coast with a height adjustable changing bench, shower, toilet and a hoist.

Guests also have the opportunity to hire wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs and buggies from the park itself.

Are the Chessington hotels accessible?

Both Chessington hotels are equipped with step-free access and have accessible public toilet facilities, as well as seven rooms in the Safari Hotel and seven rooms in the Azteca Hotel equipped with pull alarm cords, handrails in the bathroom, widened doorways, lowered fixtures and additional accessible features.

When it comes to parking, there are accessible parking bays in front of the Safari Hotel which are available to Blue Badge holders and free of charge for guests staying in the hotel.

Portable induction loops are available at hotel reception to use around the accommodation for any deaf or hearing-impaired guests.

Assistance and guide dogs are welcomed, but bear in mind that you must inform hotel staff before your visit so they can best accommodate. Also, be sure to inform hotel staff of any additional help you may need in the case of an emergency.

Hotel staff are prepared to accommodate dietary requirements which staff are made aware of when you're booking your hotel stay.

Is Chessington World of Adventures worth it?

The short answer is yes. The ticket price of £29 gives you access to a huge amount of rides, both tame and terrifying, as well as exotic animal exhibits and interesting fact-filled shows.

The variety of attractions within the park mean that it's suitable for any age group – from toddlers to teens to even adults. We had a great time here, and we're sure that you will too.

