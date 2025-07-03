Now, the museum is packed with over 150 lifelike sculptures of some of the biggest celebrities, historical figures and cultural icons of our time. Over eight immersive zones, you'll find wax versions of everyone from the Royal Family to David Bowie to Marvel characters, plus an area where you can create your own wax hand to take home.

With all that inside, it's not surprising that tickets can be a bit expensive, but is there a way to save?

Below, we've managed to dig up all the best deals and ways to get cheap tickets for Madame Tussauds, from Tesco Clubcard schemes to student discounts.

How much are Madame Tussauds tickets?

The cheapest way to get Madame Tussauds entry is by booking off-peak tickets, online and in advance. If you buy a ticket for an off-peak time (weekdays during work hours), prices start at £29.

However, if you book during peak periods (eg during the summer holidays), tickets will start at £39.

Can you buy tickets at the door for Madame Tussauds?

You can, but we wouldn't advise it. When you book online ticket prices start from £29, whereas when you buy at the door the price will start at £42.

Best Madame Tussauds ticket deals at a glance

How to get cheap Madame Tussauds London tickets

Save 30% when you book online

Madame Tussauds standard entry tickets start at £29, as long as you book online and in advance. You'll find the cheapest prices for off-peak times (weekdays), but even with peak times the cost only rises to £39, compared to the prices at the door which start at £42.

Buy tickets from £42 £29 (save £13 or 30%)

Get student tickets from £15

If you're signed up to Student Beans, you can get a one-day entry ticket to Madame Tussauds from £15, which is a reduction of almost 50%.

Buy student tickets from £15

Buy fast-track tickets from £57 £44

If you're keen to avoid the queues, Madame Tussauds Fast-track tickets start from £44, or £57 if you turn up on the day. Again, peak times will have slightly higher prices.

Buy fast-track tickets from £57 £44 (save £13 or 22%)

Buy multi-attraction tickets with Merlin

Merlin also offers multi-attraction tickets to a wide-range of tourist hotspots. For Madame Tussauds, this includes the London SEA LIFE aquarium, London Eye, London Dungeon and Shrek's Adventure.

Prices for these start at £49.

Get 29% off with Virgin Experience Days bundles

Virgin Experience Days has several bundles available for Madame Tussauds and is right now running a deal which can save you up to 29% on entry.

Save with the Madame Tussauds x Hard Rock Café bundle

You can save 22% at the Hard Rock Café on Park Lane when you book through Madame Tussauds. The meal saving is only valid on the same day as your visit and tickets start from £60 for adults and £52 for children.

Book Madame Tussauds x Hard Rock Café tickets from £52

Get 200 days of entry to UK attractions with the Merlin Pass

The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to some of the UK's biggest attractions, including London attractions like Madame Tussauds and SEALIFE, plus theme parks like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

Prices normally start at £99, although the current sale starts prices at £79 for the Discovery Pass, which gives you over 200 days entry to any of the attractions available. Or, you can upgrade to the Silver, Gold or Platinum passes, which give you 300, 340 and 364 days respectively, as well as extra perks like free parking and a discount on fast track vouchers.

Buy the Discovery Pass from £79 per person at Merlin Annual Pass

Save 33% on entry when you travel by train

If you book Madame Tussauds tickets through Chiltern Railways or National Rail, you can save 33% on entry, taking prices down to £19.33.

Get Madame Tussauds tickets from £19.33 with National Rail

Discounted Madame Tussauds tickets with Tesco Clubcard

You can get discounted tickets to Madame Tussauds with Tesco Clubcard. It works like this: scanning your Clubcard generates points, and you can convert these points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers. In this particular offer, you get double the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets. For example, £5 in points is £10 worth of vouchers.

