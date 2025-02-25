The wheel was first designed in 1993 as a way of marking the millennium and, like the Eiffel Tower, was intended to be temporary. But in 2002, Lambeth Council granted the Eye a permanent license, allowing this glorious structure to stand on London's Southbank for years to come.

What's more, the Eye now plays a key role in the UK's annual New Year's Eve fireworks display, and of course it's seen thousands of proposals within its 32 pods.

But, if we had to pick one draw back, it would be the cost. Like most London attractions, the London Eye isn't cheap, so below we've pulled together a full list of the best ways to save on entry tickets.

Whether it's through buying multi-attraction combos, or getting your booking in well in advance, we've outlined all the ways to save money.

Best London Eye ticket deals at a glance

What is the cheapest way to buy London Eye tickets?

The cheapest way to get London Eye entry is by booking off-peak tickets, online and in advance. If you buy a ticket for an off-peak time (weekdays during work hours), prices start at £29.

Otherwise, the cheapest method is to buy in a bundle with other London attractions like the Thames River Cruise bundle, or get full access to London tourist attractions with the London Pass. These multi-attraction deals have a higher starting price – e.g. £69 for the City Explorer Pass – but will ultimately end up saving you money if you're planning to visit more than one location.

Can you buy London Eye tickets on the day?

You can, but it's recommended you book in advance. If you turn up on the day, tickets start at £42 and you'll have to endure very long queues.

Is it cheaper to book London Eye tickets in advance?

Yes. It's much cheaper to book London Eye tickets in advance. Considering on the day tickets start at £42, and advance tickets start at £29, you're saving £13 on entry.

Best London Eye ticket deals, discounts and two for one offers in 2025

Book off-peak advance tickets from £29

London Eye standard entry tickets start at £29, as long as you book online and in advance. You'll find the cheapest prices for off-peak times (weekdays), but even with peak times the cost only rises to £33.

You can find standard tickets on the official lastminute.com London Eye website, or via official partners like Viator and Headout.

Buy last-minute London Eye tickets from £32

If you're looking to buy last-minute tickets to the London Eye, the best price we've found is through Expedia. Right now, you can book on the day tickets from £32.

Buy last-minute London Eye tickets from £32 at Expedia

Save 33% on entry when you travel by train

If you book London Eye tickets through Chiltern Railways or National Rail, you can save 33% on entry, taking ticket costs down to £17.33.

Get Fast-track tickets from £44

If you're keen to avoid the queues, London Eye Fast-track tickets start from £44 – £57 if you turn up on the day – or you can get Flexi Fast-track from £49 which allow you to turn up at any time. Again, this is only if you book online, and peak times will have slightly higher prices.

See 100+ London tourist attractions with the London Pass

If you're in London for a sightseeing trip, or you're just playing tourist for the day, why not invest in the London Pass? This multi-attraction ticket gets you entry and tours to over 100 London tourist spots, including St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Shakespeare's Globe.

A one-day London pass costs £105 per person, but you can make this back by heading to just three attractions. However, the best value option is the three-day pass, which costs £171, meaning you'd be spending under £60 per day.

Get 60 days' sightseeing with the London Explorer Pass

If you don't want to commit to the full London Pass, the London Explorer Pass costs £69 and comes with credits for two to seven attractions. You can choose where to redeem your credits from a list of London’s most popular spots such as the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, Westminster Abbey and more, and the pass will be valid for 60 days from your first use.

Buy the London Explorer Pass from £69 with Viator

Save 10% on London Eye and Thames River Cruise tickets

If you have your eye on a specific set of attractions, you can get packages like the London Eye and Thames River Cruise combo for 10% off, taking the price down to £45.15.

Buy UK multi-attraction tickets with Merlin

Merlin also offers multi-attraction tickets to a wide-range of tourist hotspots. For the London Eye this includes the London SEA LIFE aquarium, Madame Tussauds, London Dungeon and Shrek's Adventure.

Prices for these start at £50.

Get 200 days of entry to UK attractions with the Merlin Annual Pass

The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to some of the UK's biggest attractions, including the London Eye, Thorpe Park, Chessington and Alton Towers. With prices starting at £99, you can get the Discovery Pass, which gives you over 200 days entry to any of the attractions available. Or, you can upgrade to the Silver, Gold, or Platinum passes, which give you 300, 340 and 364 days respectively, and extra perks like free parking and a discount on fast track vouchers.

Buy the Merlin Annual Pass from £99 at Merlin

Book London Eye Champagne Experience ticket from £59

Why not make that London Eye trip extra special by washing it down with a glass of bubbly? At Viator, we've found London Eye tickets that come with a crisp glass of champagne for just £59.

Buy London Eye Champagne Experience tickets from £59 at Viator

Splash out on the London Eye private pod

Now this isn't cheap. But if you want a truly special and private experience with the London Eye, you can a pod entirely to yourself for £850.

Book a London Eye private pod from £850 at Tiqets

