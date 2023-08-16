From the 28th September until the 5th November, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort will also be transformed into Brick or Treat: a series of festivities to celebrate the spooky season. Inside the park, you’ll enjoy The Great Monster Chase 4D movie, the Monster Jam live show, and build some frightful LEGO models.

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort isn’t the only LEGOLAND experience in the UK, however, there’s also LEGOLAND Discovery Centres in Birmingham and Manchester, which are perfect for families in the midlands and northern cities who want to stay closer to home.

So without further ado, here’s how to get cheap LEGOLAND tickets.

Best LEGOLAND ticket deals at a glance:

Best LEGOLAND ticket discounts in the UK

Save with the Merlin Annual Pass

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort via Merlin Entertainments. Merlin Entertainments

What’s the deal: A Merlin Annual Pass starts from just £99 and this gets you at least 200 days’ entry to over 25 family-friendly attractions and experiences across the whole day, including additional perks and discounts such as £5 off FastTrack tickets. LEGOLAND Windsor Resort and the Manchester and Birmingham LEGOLAND Discovery Centres are all included in the Merlin Annual Pass.

Why we chose it: The Going Out team chose the Merlin Annual Pass because not only can it get you entry to the LEGOLAND experiences, but you can use it on a whole host of attractions, too! Your 2023 weekend plans? Sorted. Attractions include SEA LIFE centres, Warwick Castle, the London Eye, and Blackpool Tower, just to name a few.

Buy a Merlin Annual Pass from £99 at Merlin Annual Pass

For more information on this yearly pass, take a look at our what is the Merlin Pass? explainer.

Flexible day passes with Virgin Experience Days

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort via Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

What’s the deal: Virgin Experience Days is your one-stop-shop for brilliant experiences all across the UK, and its LEGOLAND Windsor Resort pass is no different: buy four tickets for the LEGOLAND theme park in one place at Virgin Experience Days.

Why we chose it: We love the flexibility Virgin Experience Days offers on its experiences; if you can’t commit to a particular day or to an annual pass like the Merlin one, Virgin Experience Days is a great option. With this gift, you have from now until 2nd November 2023 to make the most of it.

Buy Visit to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort for Four for £172 at Virgin Experience Days

Save when you bundle up with Into The Blue

What’s the deal: Fancy exploring not only LEGOLAND Windsor Resort but the capital city, too? Then you’re in luck with this next deal. Choose from a one-night or two-night stay at a three-star or four-star London hotel, and you’ll also get a pair of LEGOLAND Windsor Resort tickets included.

Why we chose it: With over 55 rides, attractions, and not to mention live shows set across 150 acres of parkland, the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort certainly has things to see and do in abundance. Plus, with this deal, you’ll also get to explore the city of London, and if you’re in doubt of what exciting things to fill your time with, allow us to point you in the direction of our best immersive experiences, top London walking tours, and best London experience gifts guides.

Buy London Break and LEGOLAND Windsor Tickets for Two from £218 at Into The Blue

Get 32% off LEGOLAND Windsor Resort tickets at Buyagift

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort via Buyagift. Buyagift

What’s the deal: Save 32 per cent or £41 on LEGOLAND Windsor Resort tickets for two as Buyagift has discounted the tickets from £130 to £89.

Why we chose it: Like with Virgin Experience Days, the RadioTimes.com Going Out team love the flexibility Buyagift offers with the experiences. This voucher, like many others, is fully flexible and can be redeemed against any experience. So, if you’d like to buy a LEGOLAND Windsor Resort ticket for a family of four, you can, or if you’d like to choose another theme park to visit, this voucher covers Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, and Chessington World of Adventures, too. This voucher is valid for two people and can be booked anytime from now until October 2023.

Buy Thrilling Theme Park Tickets for Two for £130 £89 (save £41 or 32%) at Buyagift

Save £6.60 on LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham tickets

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham via Daysout.com. Daysout.com

What’s the deal: At Daysout.com, you can currently buy LEGOLAND Discovery Centre tickets for the Birmingham attraction from £18.40 instead of £25, saving you £6.60 or 26 per cent.

Why we chose it: It’s not just the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort where you and your family can get your LEGO fix, there’s also LEGOLAND Discovery Centres in Birmingham and Manchester. At the Birmingham centre, you can ride the exciting Kingdom Quest and Merlin’s Apprentice rides, brace the weather elements in the 4D cinema, take part in workshops with Master Builders, and see if you can spot Brummy landmarks in LEGO’s Mini Land — we wonder if the Birmingham Bullring will make an appearance.

Buy LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham tickets from £25 £18.40 (save £6.60 or 26%) at Daysout.com

Save 27% on LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester tickets

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester via Daysout.com Daysout.com

What’s the deal: It’s not just Birmingham that has great savings on its LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, the Manchester attraction does, too. With tickets discounted from £24 to £17.60, you’ll be saving £6.40 or 27 per cent.

Why we chose it: A LEGOLAND Discovery Centre is a brilliant option who would rather stay up north this school holidays rather than make the trek down to Windsor. At Manchester’s Discovery Centre, your little ones will love the LEGO playground, the nine rides and attractions, which include four immersive play zones, the soft play areas, and Mini Land, which is made up of a whopping 1.5 million LEGO bricks. Plus, did you know you can meet and greet your favourite LEGO characters in the Fun Hub? We have a sneaky feeling Shark Guy and Benny the Space Man will be there…

Buy LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester tickets from £24 £17.60 (save £6.40 or 27%) at Daysout.com

Save on LEGOLAND Windsor Resort tickets with Tesco Clubcard

What’s the deal: Yesterday evening, one of the RadioTimes.com writers saved £6 on a bits-and-bobs shop at Tesco, taking their total spend from £19 to £13. But, enough about them, here’s an even bigger Tesco Clubcard deal: turn every 50p in vouchers to £1 to use on LEGOLAND Windsor Resort admission. Simply head over to the Merlin Reward Partner booking portal for prices, then select the amount of Clubcard vouchers you'd like to exchange; remember, you can top-up the price difference with another payment method on the Partner website.

Why we chose it: If Tesco Clubcard is not saving us money on a teatime shop, it’s getting us discounted tickets on some of the biggest and best UK attractions like LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

Turn 50p into £1 to save on LEGOLAND Windsor Resort tickets at Tesco Clubcard

