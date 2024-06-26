Hill's release remains one of the best-selling albums of all time worldwide, and it ranked number one on Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list. Not to mention the album's lead single, Doo Wop (That Thing), is listed as a Song of the Century by the RIAA.

At the 41st Grammy Awards, Hill set the record for the most nominations in one night for a woman, and became the first rapper ever to win Album of the Year.

Prior to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Hill was part of the New Jersey rap group, Fugees. The Fugees released their debut album, Blunted on Reality, in 1992, and gained fame with their sophomore album, The Score, in 1996 which produced the huge tracks How Many Mics, Ready or Not, Killing Me Softly, and Fu-Gee-La. It was no surprise when The Score won Best Rap Album at the 1997 Grammys.

Fans can expect to hear songs from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, The Score, and more on this highly-anticipated reunion tour. With pre-sale going live this morning, here's everything you need to know to secure tickets today.

Buy Lauryn Hill and Fugees tickets at Ticketmaster

Where are Lauryn Hill and Fugees touring the UK?

Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill. Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

UK fans of Hill and Fugees will be thrilled to hear that The Miseducation Anniversary tour is coming to the UK this autumn. At the time of writing, two cities have been confirmed to host the anniversary tour, and here's everything you need to know about the venues and which dates have been announced.

12th Oct 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live

14th Oct 2024 — London, The O2

How much does it cost to see Lauryn Hill and Fugees?

At the time of writing, ticket prices for Hill and Fugees anniversary tour haven't been confirmed. However, we do know that tickets for the American leg of the tour started from $65, not including the booking fee.

As Co-op Live and London's The O2 are sizeable arenas, we imagine ticket prices will start at a similar price, but as always, check out our how to get cheap concert tickets guide for top tips on securing lower priced tickets.

Lauryn Hill and Fugees UK tour 2024 hospitality and VIP tickets

Pras Michél, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill. Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

If you're looking to make your concert experience even more special, VIP and hospitality ticket site Seat Unique has you covered. The reliable ticketing site has upgraded tickets for both the Manchester and London show. Let's take a look.

At the Manchester show, you'll get exclusive access to the VIP lounge before, during and after the show, premium seats, complimentary drink upon arrival and complimentary bar snacks, too, as well as access to the dancefloor directly outside the VIP suite.

Hospitality details for the London show are yet to be announced, but to give you a flavour of Seat Unique's previous London packages, you could expect priority entry and access to the VIP lounge.

How to get The Miseducation Anniversary UK Tour 2024 tickets

The Going Out team are only after That Thing (The Miseducation Anniversary Tour tickets), and here's how to secure them.

O2 Priority, Artist, and Venue pre-sale tickets will be released this morning (Wednesday 26th June) at 10am.

The Live Nation pre-sale will take place tomorrow (Thursday 27th June), also at 10am.

General on sale will be your last chance to secure Hill and Fugees tickets, and this will take place at 10am on Friday 28th June.

For more top tips on securing concert tickets, take a look at how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.