Taking place at the Bridge Theatre, the show will see Bailey reunited with director Nicholas Hytner, who he last worked with during the National Theatre production of Othello.

Bailey's prolific stage credits also include playing Edgar in Ian McKellen's King Lear at the Chichester Festival in 2017 and scooping up an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Jamie in Company. Plus, if you can't wait until next year, he'll be appearing in the newest series of Heartstopper this October.

Richard II, while on the lesser known side of Shakespeare's folio, tells the thrilling story of a disastrous and rash king caught up in a plot to destroy him, a plot that would eventually take England to war.

When discussing the play, Hynter asked: "What do you do when a ruler is absolutely inadequate? How do you get rid of the rightful leader? On the one hand, the play endorses Richard’s right to rule and on the other hand it appears to endorse [Henry] Bolingbroke’s greater capacity to rule."

How indeed? Well, let's find out. Here's how to get tickets to the upcoming production.

When and where can I see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

Jonathan Bailey in Richard II. Jason Bell

Jonathan Bailey's new production will be staged at the Bridge Theatre from 10th February to 10th May 2025.

Previews will run from the 10th to the 17th, plus there will be an audio-described performance on Saturday 12th April (matinee) and a captioned performance on Friday 2nd May.

The Bridge is the current home of Guys & Dolls and can be found on the riverfront by Tower Bridge, which means London Bridge (on the Northern and Jubilee lines) or Tower Hill (on the Circle and District lines) is your best bet for getting there.

How much are tickets to see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

Tickets start at £23 and go up as you get closer to the stage. Here's the price breakdown:

Gallery 2 – £23, £33, £51

Gallery 1 – £33, £51, £67, £87

Stalls – £67, £87, £144

How to get tickets to see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 26th June.

Tickets go on sale via TodayTix or LOVE Theatre and as demand is set to be high we recommend looking at both.

If you're worried about missing out, there's always last-minute sales, take a look at how to get last-minute theatre tickets plus how do TodayTix Rush tickets work?

