How to get Jonathan Bailey in Richard II tickets as theatre sale goes live
Say goodbye to the loveable Viscount and hello to the corrupt King in this new Shakespearean adaptation.
Jonathan Bailey is swapping Bridgerton for Bolingbroke this winter, when he appears in a brand-new London production of Richard II.
For a limited time only, the man who captured our hearts as Lord Anthony Bridgerton – and will soon do so again as Fiyero in the Wicked movie – is taking on the title role in this classic Shakespearean history.
Taking place at the Bridge Theatre, the show will see Bailey reunited with director Nicholas Hytner, who he last worked with during the National Theatre production of Othello.
Bailey's prolific stage credits also include playing Edgar in Ian McKellen's King Lear at the Chichester Festival in 2017 and scooping up an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Jamie in Company. Plus, if you can't wait until next year, he'll be appearing in the newest series of Heartstopper this October.
Richard II, while on the lesser known side of Shakespeare's folio, tells the thrilling story of a disastrous and rash king caught up in a plot to destroy him, a plot that would eventually take England to war.
More like this
When discussing the play, Hynter asked: "What do you do when a ruler is absolutely inadequate? How do you get rid of the rightful leader? On the one hand, the play endorses Richard’s right to rule and on the other hand it appears to endorse [Henry] Bolingbroke’s greater capacity to rule."
How indeed? Well, let's find out. Here's how to get tickets to the upcoming production.
Buy Richard II tickets at TodayTix
Buy Richard II tickets at LOVE Theatre
When and where can I see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II
Jonathan Bailey's new production will be staged at the Bridge Theatre from 10th February to 10th May 2025.
Previews will run from the 10th to the 17th, plus there will be an audio-described performance on Saturday 12th April (matinee) and a captioned performance on Friday 2nd May.
The Bridge is the current home of Guys & Dolls and can be found on the riverfront by Tower Bridge, which means London Bridge (on the Northern and Jubilee lines) or Tower Hill (on the Circle and District lines) is your best bet for getting there.
Buy Richard II tickets at TodayTix
Buy Richard II tickets at LOVE Theatre
How much are tickets to see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II
Tickets start at £23 and go up as you get closer to the stage. Here's the price breakdown:
- Gallery 2 – £23, £33, £51
- Gallery 1 – £33, £51, £67, £87
- Stalls – £67, £87, £144
How to get tickets to see Jonathan Bailey in Richard II
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 26th June.
Tickets go on sale via TodayTix or LOVE Theatre and as demand is set to be high we recommend looking at both.
Buy Richard II tickets at TodayTix
Buy Richard II tickets at LOVE Theatre
Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're worried about missing out, there's always last-minute sales, take a look at how to get last-minute theatre tickets plus how do TodayTix Rush tickets work?
For more theatre news and reviews, here's our Kiss Me, Kate review, Babies review and then best plays in London.