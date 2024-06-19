So, to help, we've made a list of the very best plays happening in London this year.

Below you'll find a show to suit every genre, whether that's retellings of classic plays like Oedipus and A View from the Bridge, or new offbeat stories like Bluets and The Constituent. The West End has also recently seen a trend of nostalgic shows that bring a previously loved film or TV show back to our lives, like Fawlty Towers, My Neighbour Totoro, or Dr Strangelove.

Plus, there's the long-running plays that have dominated London theatre scene for years, such as The Mousetrap, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Stranger Things: First Shadow. Or, there's shows featuring a high-profile celebrity like Jodie Whittaker and Eddie Izzard. Whatever your taste, you're sure to find a show that tickles your fancy.

More like this

If you're worried about cost, don't, because we've already done the work for you. For each play we have scoured the various ticketing sites (ATG, London Theatre Direct, TodayTix, etc) and selected the one with the lowest starting price, so you can make sure you're not spending a huge chunk on booking fees.

If you don't see what you're looking for, try our best West End shows roundup instead. But, without further ado, here's the top plays in London.

Best plays in London at a glance

Limited-time only plays

Long-running plays

Best plays in London you have to see in 2024

People, Places and Things

People, places and things/ TodayTix

3rd May – 10th Aug 2024 – Trafalgar Theatre

Starring Denise Gough, People, Places and Things follows Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning out of control. As she tackles addiction and the difficulties of coping with the modern world, Emma believes that everyone else is the problem.

Buy People, Places and Things tickets from £35 at ATG Tickets

Bluets

Bluets/TodayTix

17th May – 29th Jun 2024 – Royal Court

Don't miss the last few weeks of Bluets, starring Paddington himself, Ben Wishaw, House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, and stage star Kayla Meikle. Based on Maggie Nelson's stellar book, Bluets is a story about a person's struggles with depression, pleasure, pain and an obsession with the colour blue.

Buy Bluets tickets from £66 at TodayTix

Fawlty Towers

Trevor Leighton

4th May – 28th Sept 2024 – Apollo Theatre

Head back to Torquay this summer in the West End Debut of Fawlty Towers the stage show. Featuring Basil Fawty, Sybil, Manuel, Polly and The Major, this comedy takes three of the best episodes from the '70s sitcom and blends it into one hilarious performance. The show was written by creator John Cleese himself, and in case you're worried, he told RadioTimes.com and other press, that it keeps "all the best bits" from the original series.

Buy Fawlty Towers tickets from £19 at London Theatre Direct

Eddie Izzard: Hamlet

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

23rd May – 30th Jun 2024 – Riverside Studios

After the huge success of Great Expectations, Eddie Izzard is currently performing in her second solo show, Hamlet, until the end of the month. Featuring one actress and 23 characters, this play is a unique and gripping retelling of the Shakespearean classic.

Buy Eddie Izzard: Hamlet tickets from £49 at London Theatre Direct

Witness for the Prosecution

Sam Barker

Until 30th Mar 2025 – London County Hall

We gave Witness for the Prosecution five stars in our review because it is, quite simply, the perfect Agatha Christie thriller. Although less known than The Mousetrap, we would say it's just as thrilling, with a plot that centres around a young man accused of murdering his elderly patron.

The show is set in London County Hall – once home to the now-extinct Greater London Council – and has the look and feel of a real court room. Plus, you can buy tickets to actually sit in the jury and take part in the show.

Buy Witness for the Prosecution tickets from £19 at London Theatre Direct

My Neighbour Totoro

Barbican

8th Mar – 2nd Nov 2025 – Gillian Lynne Theatre

Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro is coming back to London next spring after a run at The Barbican. We were lucky enough to see the first run of this show and were hugely impressed by its stunning puppetry and the use of the original movie score.

The play is a coming-of-age tale set in the 1950s Tokyo about two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who have moved to the countryside with their father and soon encounter a fantastical range of spirits and creatures.

Buy My Neighbour Totoro tickets from £25 LW Theatres

Buy My Neighbour Totoro tickets from £28 TodayTix

Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Boys from the Black Stuff

Boys from the Blackstuff/TodayTix

13th Jun – 3rd Aug 2024 – Garrick Theatre

Now showing for a limited run, Boys from the Blackstuff is based on Alan Bleasdale’s award-winning series from the 1980s. Set in Liverpool, the play is about Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser, who are working hard to support their families through the hardest of times. But with no jobs and no money around, they need a miracle.

Buy Boys from the Black Stuff tickets from £15 TodayTix

The Play that Goes Wrong

Ticketmaster

Until 4th May 2025 – Duchess Theatre

This hilarious award-winning disaster of play will have you howling from the minute you sit down. Now in its ninth year at The Duchess Theatre, The Play that Goes Wrong is all about a murder mystery being put on by the accident-prone members of The Cornley Drama Society. As they muddle through the drama, everything seems to be against them, but as always the show must go on, but will they make it to the final curtain call?

Buy The Play that Goes Wrong tickets from £23.20 at LOVE Theatre

Did you know that this is currently on tour alongside a whole host of other shows? Check out the best musicals on tour for more.

The Mousetrap

TodayTix

Until 2nd Mar 2025 – St Martin's Theatre

The day The Mousetrap leaves the theatre is the day London falls. It's the longest running West End show, having started in 1952, and yet its ending is still a complete mystery to those who haven't seen it. Written by Agatha Christie herself, this spine-tingling show is a must-see if you love murder mysteries.

Buy The Mousetrap tickets from £25.50 at TodayTix

A View from the Bridge

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown Justin Downing/Netflix

22nd May – 3rd Aug 2024 – Theatre Royal Haymarket

The Crown's Dominic West and It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells are currently starring in a limited run of A View from the Bridge. Written by Arthur Miller, the play is set in 1950s New York, and follows ordinary worker Eddie Carbone as he welcomes his wife’s Italian cousins to America. But when his niece Catherine falls for one of the visitors, Eddie struggles with his own feelings of jealousy and barely concealed lust for the young girl.

Buy A View from the Bridge tickets from £22.50 at London Theatre Direct

The Constituent

James Corden on The Late Late Show. Getty

13th Jun – 10th Aug 2024 – The Old Vic Theatre

James Corden is back in the UK, and when he isn't preparing for the next Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, he's starring in a brand-new play with Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty, Motherland).

The Constituent is about Martin's life as a compassionate back bencher MP who comes across an ex-serviceman whose world is tumbling down around him.

Buy The Constituent tickets from £26.50 at LOVE Theatre

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow.Manuel-Harlan Manuel Harlan

Until 16th Feb 2025 – Phoenix Theatre

Stranger Things: The First Shadow was recently extended until February 2025, and we are so glad! Earlier this year, we gave the play four stars in our RadioTimes.com review, praising it for its incredible visuals and the way it ties in so very neatly to the Netflix series.

The play is set in Hawkins 1959 and follows a young Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper and Bob Newby as they try to uncover who has been killing off all the town's pets, meanwhile a new student, Henry Creel, has just moved into town...

Buy Stranger Things: The First Shadow tickets from £20 at ATG Tickets

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage via Getty Images Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage via Getty Images

Until 2nd Mar 2025 – Palace Theatre

Since 2016, The Cursed Child has enchanted fans by bringing the magical world of Harry Potter to life before their very eyes. With spellbinding effects, a thrilling plot and brilliant performances, this show is perfect for Hogwarts fans or anyone who enjoys a spectacle.

Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets from £15 at Harry Potter the Play

Take a look at the best kids theatre shows for more family fun.

Oedipus

Delfont Mackintosh theatre

4th Oct 2024 – 4th Jan 2025 – Wyndham's Theatre

Now there are actually two Oedipus plays going on at the West End over the next year – how very Greek tragedy! First there's this one starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville this august, the second is starring Rami Malek and Indira Varma starting next January.

But for now focussing on the play happening this year, this adaptation brings the classic Greek tragedy into a modern day political campaign, following Oedipus and his investigation to find the killer of King Laius.

Buy Oedipus tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

Dr Strangelove

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

8th Oct – 21st Dec 2024 – Noel Coward Theatre

Steve Coogan will be taking to the stage this October for the first-ever adaptation of Dr Strangelove. Based on Stanley Kubrick's film and adapted by Armando Iannucci (creator of The Thick of It), this black comedy explores the nuclear paranoia of the Cold War and follows an unhinged US Air Force General trying to destroy the Soviet Union.

Buy Dr Strangelove tickets from £30 at Ticketmaster

The 39 Steps

39 Steps/ATG Tickets

16th Aug – 28th Sept 2024 – Trafalgar Theatre

Based on Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 spy thriller, the 39 Steps is back on the West End for just six weeks this autumn. Following protagonist Richard Hannay, this show has dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, beautiful women, and a very British outlook on it all.

Plus, it's an absolute feat of engineering to watch as just four actors take on 139 roles in the space of two hours.

Buy The 39 Steps tickets from £25 at London Theatre Direct

The Duchess

Jodie Whittaker. Trafalgar Theatre/Neil Reading PR

5th Oct – 20th Dec 2024 – Trafalgar Theatre

Jodie Whittaker – AKA the Thirteenth Doctor – will be heading back to the stage this autumn for the first time in over a decade to perform in a brand-new adaptation of The Duchess of Malfi.

Based on the classic 17th century play, this tragedy focuses on a Duchess who marries beneath her class, and in the process enrages her two brothers who feel compelled to take revenge.

Buy The Duchess tickets from £20 at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

We have so much more theatre over in our Going Out section, take a look at the best Shakespeare plays and the best open air theatre shows. Plus, Bradley Riches on his new musical Babies and how to get Calamity Jane UK tour tickets.