To date, the West End has 39 official theatres, from the giant Apollo Victoria Theatre with over 2,000 seats, to the titchy Arts Theatre with 350, and the oldest of these is the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which first opened in 1663.

With that long and rich history behind it, you won't be surprised to learn the some of the West End's shows have been around for a long time. Which is the longest? That's what we're here to answer.

Below, you'll find a list of the top 20 longest running West End shows, from oldest to newest. We've also got a roundup of the top 10 oldest shows still running to this day, plus a little help on how to see them.

What are the longest-running shows in West End history?

Here's a list of the top 20 longest-running West End shows of all time, from oldest to newest.

The Mousetrap – 72 years (since 1952) Les Misérables – 39 years (since 1985) The Phantom of the Opera – 38 years (since 1986) The Woman in Black – 34 years (1989 – 2023) Mamma Mia! – 25 years (since 1999) Disney's The Lion King – 25 years (since 1999) Blood Brothers – 24 years (1988 – 2012) Cats – 21 years (1981 – 2002) Starlight Express – 18 years (1984 – 2002) Wicked – 18 years (since 2006) No Sex Please, We're British – 16 years (1971 – 1987) Stomp – 16 years (2002 – 2018) Chicago – 15 years (1997 –2012) Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story – 13 years (1989 – 2002) Matilda The Musical – 13 years (since 2011) We Will Rock You – 12 years (2002 – 2014) Thriller Live – 11 years (2009 – 2020) Billy Elliot The Musical – 11 years (2005 –2016) The Book of Mormon – 11 years (since 2013) Miss Saigon – 10 years (1989 – 1999)

What are the longest-running shows still playing at the West End?

1. The Mousetrap

The Mousetrap. TodayTix

How long has The Mousetrap been running? 72 years (since 1952)

When and where can I see The Mousetrap? Monday to Saturday at St Martin's Theatre.

Not just the longest-running play in the West End but the longest-running play in THE WORLD, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has had a home in London for over 70 years, having first opened in 1952 – that's more than 28,000 performances!

Over the years, the show has had an astonishing 460 actors and actresses starring in it, including David Raven, who holds the Guinness World Record for ‘Most Durable Actor’ with 4,575 performances as Major Metcalf, and Nancy Seabrooke who served a record-breaking 15 years as an understudy.

2. Les Misérables

Les Misérables. Deen Van Meer

How long has Les Misérables been running? 39 years (since 1985)

When and where can I see Les Misérables? Monday to Saturday at the Sondheim Theatre.

Although well behind The Mousetrap in years, Les Misérables still holds the title for world's longest-running musical. The beloved Boublil and Schonberg show has now been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, but it's at the West End where you really get to see the magic unfold.

3. The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera. Johan Persson

How long has The Phantom of the Opera been running? 38 years (since 1986)

When and where can I see The Phantom of the Opera? Monday to Saturday at His Majesty's Theatre.

Just on the heels of Les Mis is Andrew Lloyd-Webber's most loved musical, The Phantom of the Opera. Telling the haunting story of a mysterious man hiding in a Paris Opera House, this classic show has accrued over 70 major theatre awards and still contains one of the highest sung notes in musical theatre: an E6, performed by the actress who plays Christine.

4. Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Photo by Brittany Long/WireImage

How long has Mamma Mia! been running? 25 years (since 1999)

When and where can I see Mamma Mia? Monday to Saturday at Novello Theatre.

When it comes to Mamma Mia!, we can only thank ABBA for the music and lay all our love on Judy Craymer for bringing this sparkling stage show to life. For 25 years, this show has brought joy to dancing queens all over the world, and even became the first became the first Western musical ever to be staged in the People’s Republic of China.

The show currently features a cast chosen from the reality TV series Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, with Stevie Doc as Sophie and Tobias Turley as Sky.

5. Disney's The Lion King

Disney’s The Lion King. GettyImages/Ralf-Finn Hestoft

How long has Disney’s The Lion King been running? 25 years (since 1999)

When and where can I see Disney’s The Lion King? Tuesday to Sunday at Lyceum Theatre.

The Lion King has been performed over 9,000 times in the UK, and is also Broadway's 4th longest-running show. With a heart-breaking story and music written by Elton John and Tim Rice, the beloved Disney film comes with an endless list of iconic songs, such as Can you Feel the Love Tonight, the Circle of Life, and I Just Can't Wait to be King.

6. Starlight Express

Starlight Express. Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer/ Getty

How long has Starlight Express been running? 18 years (1984 – 2002/2024 – now)

When and where can I see Starlight Express? Wednesday to Sunday at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express is back on the West End and now playing at the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Unlike any other West End show, Starlight Express is performed entirely on roller-skates.

It follows Rusty, an old child's train set which magically comes to life and decides to compete for the crown of 'Fastest engine in the World!' The show first ran from 1984 to 2002 but has now been revived for a new run.

7. Wicked

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

How long has Wicked been running? 18 years (since 2006)

When and where can I see Wicked? Tuesday to Sunday at Apollo Victoria Theatre.

The popularity of this musical defies gravity. Wicked, the re-told story of The Wizard of Oz, has won over 100 international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award. The show is now being made into a film and has been seen by over 12 million people in London alone.

8. Matilda The Musical

Matilda The Musical. Matilda The Musical

How long has Wicked been running? 13 years (since 2011)

When and where can I see Matilda The Musical? Tuesday to Sunday at Cambridge Theatre.

With of over 100 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda is a delightful family musical with fun songs, gorgeous set pieces and a surprising number of daring stunts! Following the same story as the Roald Dahl novel, the musical stars a clever girl, unappreciated by her family, who discovers her own telekinetic powers.

9. The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong. London Theatre Direct

How long has The Play That Goes Wrong been running? 12 years (since 2012)

When and where can I see The Play That Goes Wrong? Tuesday to Sunday at Duchess Theatre.

The Play that Goes Wrong is the West End's longest-running comedy that took the country by storm in 2012. Since then, this silly, slapstick masterpiece been to Broadway and back and spawned several spin-offs including Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

10. The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon. TodayTix

How long has The Book of Mormon been running? 11 years (since 2013)

When and where can I see The Book of Mormon? Monday to Saturday at Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Book of Mormon is a hilarious musical satire brought to you by the creators of South Park. It follows Elder Price, a rising star in the Mormon church who struggles with his faith after being sent to Uganda.

When it first appeared on Broadway, the original cast recording became the fastest-selling Broadway cast album in the history of iTunes and shot to the top 5 of the Billboard 200 charts.

