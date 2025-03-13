The result of all this a sunny, light-hearted romp with so much '90s nostalgia I half expected Beanie Babies to drop from the ceiling instead of confetti.

Like the 1995 movie, the stage show is based on Jane Austen's Emma, and follows Cher Horowitz: a rich, popular high school student determined to meddle in the love lives of others. One day, she finds her biggest project yet in the form of new student Tai. But, as Cher tries to set Tai up with the most popular guys in school, she learns that life isn't always as perfect as it seems.

Pamela Raith Photography

Because of its setting and decade, the show absolutely dines out on its 90s references – a little too much to be honest. The dialogue is packed with every "fly", "fresh" and "buggin" bit of lingo you can think of to the extent it sometimes prioritises the kickin' words and showing off a Blockbuster tape over genuine comic timing, although hopefully this is something that will be ironed out with time.

But, the show doesn't stop there. The soundtrack, written by noughties pop singer KT Tunstall, is packed with '90s riffs that pay homage to some of the very best bands of the age. For anyone who misses Nirvana, REM or the Backstreet Boys, chances are you'll spend half the show searching through your mental catalogue of 90s hits, trying to remember what each song reminds you of.

But sadly, while the intros are an absolute treat, the lyrics and choruses themselves lack a bit of substance and none seem to stick around in the head afterwards. The same can also be said of the show's general moral message, which gives a good punt at being profound and all about how to genuinely help people, but misses the mark with its delivery.

But onto the positives: Although Cher became an icon thanks to the work of actress Alicia Silverstone, West End newcomer Emma Flynn is fabulous as the lead. Despite the character's obvious privilege and ignorance at her own manipulative behaviour, she makes it impossible to hate her with her bright-eyed innocence and bubbly nature.

Pamela Raith Photography

Another bright spot is Romona Lewis-Malley as Tai, who is just so sweet and endearing and yet contrasts the puppy-dog stare of her character with powerhouse vocals.

The highlights for me, however, came in the most unexpected places. Max Mirza as Elton and Isaac J Lewis as Christian – both prospective partners for Cher and Tai – were exceptional in their comic timing and made it abundantly clear that their characters were not to be taken seriously. Mirza's solo in particular – which seemed strongly influenced by Right Said Fred's I'm Too Sexy – was an absolute hoot.

With all that in mind, Clueless is not the friend that clutches your hand, looks deep into your soul and says "I'll guide you through this," but more the airy coffee friend who breezes into your life, shows you a good time and swans off again without leaving the biggest impression – but as long as you had fun, what's wrong with that?

When and where can I see Clueless the Musical?

Clueless the Musical is coming to the Trafalgar Theatre from now until 14th June 2025.

Shows run every Monday to Saturday, with a matinee on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Trafalgar Theatre sits just outside Trafalgar Square, a short walk from Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern Line) and Embankment (Bakerloo, Northern and Circle and District Line).

How to get Clueless the Musical tickets

Clueless tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct and ATG Tickets. Right now, there's plenty of availability but make sure you head over soon.

