Each night will feature five actors from the show's history, with the likes of Jack P Shepherd, Jimmi Harkishin and Jodie Prenger confirmed so far.

The stars will be sharing their best backstage gossip, on-set memories and personal stories. Plus, every evening will have a special (and very secret) appearance from a Corrie legend.

Tickets for this one-off fan event are live now, so here's what you need to know.

Which cast members will be at An Audience with Coronation Street?

So far, the following Corrie stars have been confirmed: Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan), Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Patti Clare (Mary Taylor), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald) – with more names to be announced soon.

Plus, the show will have a surprise soap legend appearing at every leg of the tour.

There are four dates in the Coronation Street live tour:

How much are tickets for An Audience with Coronation Street?

Tickets cost £29.50 plus a booking fee across all dates.

How to get tickets for An Audience with Coronation Street

Pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday 12th March for O2 Priority customers. A second pre-sale will then open on Thursday, also at 10am, for Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Cuffe & Taylor members.

General sale will go live at 10am on Friday 14th March.

