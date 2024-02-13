It was announced in late 2022 that rather than being released as one film, the Wizard of Oz prequel would be split into two instalments, with composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz having outlined the reasons for this last year during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"We weren't really able to get the whole story into one movie without it being far too long," he explained. "[But] it did leave some room for exploration that has led to a couple of new songs, and it's just been a privilege to be able to write with the voices of Cynthia and Ariana in mind."

Both parts have been directed by In The Heights filmmaker Jon M Chu, while other cast members include the likes of Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about Wicked: Part One.

It has been confirmed that Wicked: Part One will be released on Friday 27th November 2024 – which means that barring any changes it will arrive in cinemas on the same day as Moana 2.

That certainly makes it a big day for fans of movie musicals – could we have an all-singing, all-dancing version of the Barbenheimer phenomenon on our hands?

Meanwhile, if you're wondering how long you'll have to wait after the first film before the second part is released, Wicked: Part Two is currently slated to arrive almost exactly a year later, on Friday 26th November 2025.

That's certainly a longer wait than the 15-minute interval between Acts One and Two in the theatre!

Wicked: Part One cast

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead the cast as Elphaba and Glinda respectively – and they're not the only big names to feature in the film.

Oscar–winner Michelle Yeoh takes on the role of headmistress Madame Morrible, Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey plays roguish and carefree prince Fiyero, and Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum plays the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Meanwhile, Tony nominee Ethan Slater plays an altruistic Munchkin student named Boq, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang plays Glinda's college friend Pfanne, Marissa Bode makes her feature-film debut as Elphaba’s favoured sister Nessarose and The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle plays a character called Miss Coddle, who is new for the film version.

Wicked: Part One plot

The first film will portray the events that occur in the first Act of the stage play – closing with the show's most famous song, Defying Gravity.

The official synopsis calls it the "untold story" of Elphaba – "a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power" – and Glinda, "A popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart."

It continues: "The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.

"Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future.

"Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."

Wicked: Part One trailer

You can check out the first teaser trailer for the film below – and when a full-length one becomes available we'll post it right here.

Wicked: Part One is in cinemas from 27th November 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

