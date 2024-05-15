While that clip only gave us a taste of the emotions set to unfold in Wicked, the official trailer gives us a proper look at the two iconic characters, as well as Jeff Goldblum's legendary Wizard of Oz and Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero.

The trailer takes us through from the moment that Glinda and Elphaba first meet at Shiz University, under the tutelage of headmistress Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

They don't get off to the smoothest of starts when they're forced to bunk up together, but it's not long before Elphaba's talents are recognised, as Morrible tells her: "You're the one that the Wizard has been waiting for."

More like this

While we don't get any glimpses of all-out musical performances, Wicked's iconic Defying Gravity forms the soundtrack to the latter half of the trailer, as we see Elphaba ignore the jibes of students around her and goes to the Emerald City with Glinda in tow.

"The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy," the Wizard admits, and we soon see that Elphaba becomes the pariah, and eventually the pair lean into their well-known characters of Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

The new film will be landing in cinemas this November and will be split into two parts, with the second instalment set to be released in 2025.

But it's sure to be worth the wait, as the trailer gives us a better look at the high-value production involved in the filming process.

The movie has reportedly cost around $300 million, combined with a further chunk of money going towards the movie's first trailer debuting during a coveted slot of the Super Bowl.

If you've seen the production on stage, you'll likely know what will be set to unfold in the new movie adaptation, which has been directed by In the Heights filmmaker Jon M Chu.

The official synopsis refers to Wicked as the "untold story" of Elphaba – "a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power" – and Glinda, "a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart".

It continues: "The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz, and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.

"Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future.

"Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."

Wicked: Part One is in cinemas from 27th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.