Moana 2 is separate from the studio’s live-action remake, which is currently in the works and set to star Dwayne Johnson as the tattooed demigod Maui.

So, when is the sequel set to land in cinemas and who could star? Read on for everything we know so far about the release date and cast.

Not only has Disney announced the movie’s existence, but they’ve also revealed a release date – and it isn't very far away!

The film is set to land in cinemas on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” the company’s CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theatres this November.”

Iger confirmed to CNBC that Moana 2 is serving as a replacement for a Moana Disney+ TV series, which was ultimately scrapped for a full-length Moana sequel film.

Who could be in the Moana 2 cast?

Moana stars Dwayne Johnson and Auli'I Cravalho. Barry King/WireImage

Disney has yet to reveal any of the cast members for Moana 2.

However, Dwayne Johnson’s distinctive voice can be heard in the teaser Disney has released for the movie. The actor previously voiced demigod Maui and is set to play the character in the live-action Moana as well.

It's unclear whether Auli’i Cravalho, who portrayed the titular heroine in the original movie, will reprise her role.

Behind the camera, Moana 2 will be directed by David Derrick, while Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina will write the new music.

Is there a trailer for Moana 2?

Not yet, but Disney has shared an early teaser for the movie, which you can watch below:

Moana 2 will be released on Wednesday 27th November. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

