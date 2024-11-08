The version it has released is the end credits rendition as performed by the film’s star, Auli'i Cravalho.

Barlow and Bear have composed the new songs for the sequel, having taken over for Lin-Manuel Miranda after he composed the soundtrack for the first film.

They join returning musical masterminds Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina for the sequel.

Speaking about writing Beyond, Barlow and Bear said in a statement: "During the process of writing this, we spoke to a lot of people who come from Oceania and the Polynesian Islands, and what rings true to all of them is their deep connection to their heritage and how they honour their ancestors.

"No matter how daunting this journey is to Moana, she can’t refuse it. It scares her but also exhilarates her because it’s a call from the ancestors. And the idea that the ocean connects us all is a very big part of Pacific Island culture and wayfinding culture."

Cravalho added: "Beyond really impacted me as someone who feels deeply connected to my culture. It’s about going beyond what you’re capable of, beyond your comfort zone, and not doing it just for yourself, doing it for your people."



Read on for everything you need to know about the Moana 2 soundtrack, including how you can listen to it.

Moana 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs in the movie

Moana 2. Disney

The track list is as follows:

Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va’ai Mai) Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka

Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka We're Back Performed by Auli'i Cravalho Cast

by Auli'i Cravalho Cast Tuputupu (The Feast) Performed by Te Vaka

Performed by Te Vaka Beyond Performed by Auli'i Cravalho

Performed by Auli'i Cravalho My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior) Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Sulata Foa'i-Amiatu, Matatia Foa'i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa'i

Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Sulata Foa'i-Amiatu, Matatia Foa'i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa'i Finding the Way Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Te Vaka

Performed by Olivia Foa'i, Te Vaka What Could Be Better Than This? Performed by Auli'i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane

Performed by Auli'i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane Get Lost Performed by Awhimai Fraser

Performed by Awhimai Fraser Can I Get a Chee Hoo? Performed by Dwayne Johnson

Performed by Dwayne Johnson Mana Vavau Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa'i, Rachel House

Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa'i, Rachel House Beyond (Reprise) Performed by Auli'i Cravalho

Performed by Auli'i Cravalho Nuku O Kaiga Performed by Te Vaka

Performed by Te Vaka Finding the Way (Reprise) Performed by Te Vaka

Performed by Te Vaka We Know the Way (Te Fenua te Malie) Performed by Auli'i Cravalho, Olivia Foa'i, Opetaia Foa'i, Te Vaka

Performed by Auli'i Cravalho, Olivia Foa'i, Opetaia Foa'i, Te Vaka Beyond (End Credit Version) Performed by Auli'i Cravalho

Performed by Auli'i Cravalho We're Back (Te Vaka Version) Performed by Olivia Foa'i Te Vaka

Can I buy the Moana 2 soundtrack?

Moana. SEAC

The Moana 2 soundtrack CD and Vinyl is available for pre-order at Amazon, and will be available to buy from 22nd November 2024, ahead of the movie, which is coming to cinemas on 27th November.

Beyond is available to listen to now on Spotify.

You can also check out the new Moana 2 song in the video below.

Moana 2 will be released on Wednesday 27th November in the US, and Friday 29th November in the UK.

