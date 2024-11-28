It's projected to collect at least $175 million in its first five days, according to the publication, and overtake Frozen 2 ($125 million) for a Thanksgiving weekend record.



Moana 2 follows the titular heroine (Cravalho) as she brings together a motley crew to embark on an adventure to the far seas of Oceania after she gets an unexpected call from her ancestors.

Wondering when the sequel is going to become available on Disney Plus? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Moana 2 right now

Moana 2. Disney

Moana 2 has been given an exclusive theatrical run, meaning the cinema is the only place you can watch the film right now.

The movie landed in cinemas in the US on Wednesday 27th November 2024, and is set to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 29th November.

Watching the film from the comfort of your own home is going to be super easy very soon given that it’s a Disney movie, and will become available on the platform Disney Plus after its theatrical run.

When will Moana 2 be released on Disney Plus?

Moana. SEAC

Disney has yet to confirm an official streaming date, but we can hazard a guess by looking at recent releases.

Disney typically gives movies a 100-day exclusive theatrical window between the cinema release and streaming debut.

Assuming that Moana 2 adheres to the same release strategy, the earliest we'll be able to stream the film on Disney Plus is in March 2025.

When will Moana 2 be released digitally?

If you don't have a subscription to Disney Plus, don't worry.

Before Moana 2 lands on the streamer, it's likely to be released on digital platforms.

Disney films are typically made available to buy and rent digitally around two months after their cinema release, meaning fans can expect the film to land on digital platforms in late January 2025.

Moana 2 will be released on Wednesday 27th November in the US, and Friday 29th November in the UK.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.