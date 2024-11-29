Of course, that big change meant a fair few alterations had to be made, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, star Auli'i Cravalho explained that a number of songs she'd recorded fell by the wayside as a result.

“It's not often that you get to really see a storyline change so much," she said. "And all the props to our three directors and our producers and our writers for wanting Moana's story to always have the central theme of growth, and always have the central theme of a woman at the helm of the ship.

"But truly, we did see it adapt quite a bit. There are whole songs that I performed, that were recorded, that ended up getting scrapped. So yeah, there were a lot of changes."

Moana and Simea in Moana 2. Disney

The Moana 2 soundtrack was written by Grammy-winning duo Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow – who took over from Lin-Manuel Miranda after the first film – and the pair admitted that it was tough to let some of the songs go.

"There are some darlings that are in the ground," Bear explained.

"Yeah, we had to bury them," agreed Barlow. "But it works better the way it ended up.”

Bear added: "Any project that you work on with a bunch of people, you have to know when to pick your battles and when to let things go and when to stand up for things that you believe in. And it's all a learning process."

Meanwhile, speaking about the process of adapting the scripts for the planned TV show into the feature, one of the film's directors Dana Ledoux Miller revealed that she "was a little naive about what it would take" in the early stages.

"Now looking back, I can't even really remember what it was like as a TV show," she added. "It just seems so inevitable that would always be on the big screen.

"I say naive, but it was exciting. It was really and truly... the story was growing and becoming so big that it felt almost like it couldn't be contained."

Fellow director Jason Hand said that the decision was made when they test screened footage and realised that "it always seemed to be begging for the big screen".

He added: "It really allowed us a bigger sandbox, and I think artistry wise, we were able to put more up on screen. So that was really exciting!”

Moana 2 is now showing in UK cinemas.

