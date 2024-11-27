"Falling for Christmas was more fun, it was a lot more whimsical, I would say," she explained. "And after Irish Wish, I wanted to something that was a bit more mature, character-wise, and relatable in different ways. So that's why I fell in love with this story."

She added: "And it's Christmassy, but it's not, like, Christmas in your face, which I also like, it's not Christmas overload.

"Which is great, Christmas overload. But there was a bit more of a balance of a real story behind it."

Our Little Secret. Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix

Lohan stars opposite Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding in the film, with the pair featuring as exes who find themselves forced to spend the holidays together when it emerges that their new partners are siblings.

And the film also stars Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth – who is something of a veteran when it comes to festive films.

Read more:

"This my eighth holiday film," she said. "So, yeah, I enjoy them... if the rest of my career I only did holiday things, that would be fine with me! Because I love this time of year, and I love what it means, so it's amazing."

Asked about what makes Our Little Secret different from some of the Christmas movies she's done, Chenoweth added: "It's like what Lindsay said. I've done some really out-there ones, I've done some more raunchier ones – one of the last ones I did, my poor parents watched that.

"But this one is a good balance of being able to sit down with your family and watch this movie all together, you know, and more realistic than some of the ones I've done... just more, like she said, more mature."

Our Little Secret is streaming on Netflix now – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.