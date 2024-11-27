Lindsay Lohan wanted to make "more mature" Christmas film with Our Little Secret
The new festive movie is the Mean Girls star's third Netflix original.
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens in another new Netflix movie today (Wednesday 27th November) – her third in total for the platform, and her second to be based around the festive season.
Our Little Secret is a little different from her previous two films, Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, in that it takes a rather more grounded approach, and the Mean Girls star revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that she had been looking to do something "more mature" this time around.
"Falling for Christmas was more fun, it was a lot more whimsical, I would say," she explained. "And after Irish Wish, I wanted to something that was a bit more mature, character-wise, and relatable in different ways. So that's why I fell in love with this story."
She added: "And it's Christmassy, but it's not, like, Christmas in your face, which I also like, it's not Christmas overload.
"Which is great, Christmas overload. But there was a bit more of a balance of a real story behind it."
Lohan stars opposite Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding in the film, with the pair featuring as exes who find themselves forced to spend the holidays together when it emerges that their new partners are siblings.
And the film also stars Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth – who is something of a veteran when it comes to festive films.
"This my eighth holiday film," she said. "So, yeah, I enjoy them... if the rest of my career I only did holiday things, that would be fine with me! Because I love this time of year, and I love what it means, so it's amazing."
Asked about what makes Our Little Secret different from some of the Christmas movies she's done, Chenoweth added: "It's like what Lindsay said. I've done some really out-there ones, I've done some more raunchier ones – one of the last ones I did, my poor parents watched that.
"But this one is a good balance of being able to sit down with your family and watch this movie all together, you know, and more realistic than some of the ones I've done... just more, like she said, more mature."
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.