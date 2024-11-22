Bailey was very aware of this when taking on the role, but explained to RadioTimes.com that although he was very much informed by those who went before him, there was one way in which he felt he could put his own stamp on the character.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Norbert Leo Butz– I'd never seen him perform, but there's obviously clips online, and I listened to many people's versions of Fiyero to... just because I loved the musical over time," he explained during an exclusive interview.

"But I think the one thing that I saw as an opportunity, especially when it's on film, is to... in the moments of quiet surrounding the script, you know, there's very lean but brilliant moments with Fiyero, and to expand and to really capture the sort of nuance of exactly what's happening as the mask falls and this idea of authenticity and being who you truly are."

He continued: "And obviously, we know that Fiyero has a complete transformative arc. So really, there was just an opportunity that, obviously, on stage, all the performances are amazing, but there is just... there are little moments that you can achieve in a close up, maybe.

"So that was what I was excited to explore."

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in Wicked Universal

Bailey and Jeff Goldblum – who has the vital role of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the movie – have struck up something of a bond on the press tour for the film, and the Jurassic Park star was full of praise for Bailey's interpretation of the character, remarking that it was "beautifully done".

"What a Fiyero!" he added. "And Norbert Leo Butz, you know, I saw him in this because I saw the original thing, and then I saw him in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and then I was doing Criminal Intent, we had an episode together. He's terrific. But you are the definitive Fiyero, one for the ages!

"And yes, I love that theme of what you say, of finding your true self, you know?," he added. "And it reminded me of that thing that is the credo of Popeye the Sailor. You know what he says, 'I am, what I am, and that's all what I am. I'm Popeye the Sailor Man', but in our case, 'I'm Fiyero!'"

Wicked: Part One is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.