Of course, their lead roles have now gone to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande respectively – with both stars winning significant praise for their turns in reviews – but it's long been rumoured that director Jon M Chu might bring them into the fold for a cameo appearance.

With the film now out in UK cinemas, we now know the answer as to whether Menzel and Chenoweth are back – read on for everything you need to know, but be warned of minor spoilers for Wicked.

Do Idina Menzel or Kristin Chenoweth appear in the Wicked movie?

Yes! Both Menzel and Chenoweth appear during the musical number One Short Day, after Elphaba and Galinda arrive in the Emerald City, with the pair getting plenty of chance to show off their incredible singing chops.

Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked. Universal

Indeed, the pair sing alongside Erivo and Grande during the extended cameo, a moment which is sure to go down extremely well with fans, with composer Stephen Schwartz having penned some new lyrics just for that duo.

Erivo and Grande had previously expressed their appreciation of the support they had received from the pair, with the former telling Entertainment Tonight: "It means the world to us."

She continued: "It's just been really wonderful to be able to get the nod of approval from the architects of this piece, you know. They're wonderful people and they've been so supportive."

Meanwhile, Grande said that it was "an out of body experience," and added: "This whole film is really a love letter to the stage production and our love letter to Broadway."

All this means that the already star-studded cast – which also includes Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh – gets even more impressive.

Wicked: Part One is now showing in UK cinemas.

