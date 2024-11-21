And those two aren't the only big names to feature in the cast.

There are also major roles for Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and one of the world's most eccentric, popular actors in Jeff Goldblum, alongside a host of other actors both familiar and not-so familiar.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Wicked movie cast: Full list of stars with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

You can find a full list of actors who star in the film below, and scroll down for more detailed information about the main players including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp

Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Peter Dinklage as the voice of Doctor Dillamond

Bowen Yang as Pfannee of Phan Hall

Bronwyn James as ShenShen

Keala Settle as Miss Coddle

Aaron Teoh as Avaric Tenmeadows

Grecia de la Paz as Gilligan

Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik

Adam James as Glinda's father

Alice Fearn as Glinda's mother

Andy Nyman as Frexspar Thropp

Courtney-Mae Briggs as Melena Thropp

Sharon D. Clarke as the voice of Dulcibear

Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked. Universal

Who is Elphaba? A misunderstood young woman born with green skin who is not accepted by her peers when she enrols at Shiz University – but shows signs of unusual power and eventually develops a friendship with Glinda.

What else has Cynthia Erivo been in? Erivo is known for her roles in films such as Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, Harriet, Pinocchio and Luther: The Fallen Sun. She's also a major stage star, including winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2016 for her role in The Color Purple.

Ariana Grande plays Glinda Upland

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. Universal

Who is Glinda? A popular young woman who is very concerned with her self image and who dreams of studying sorcery under Madame Morrible. Initially, she detests and bullies Elphaba, before the pair come to develop a close bond.

What else has Ariana Grande been in? Best known as an international pop superstar, this is by some distance Grande's highest-profile acting gig yet – but she started her career appearing in Nickelodeon shows such as Victorious and Sam & Cat and had a role in the 2021 Oscar-nominated film Don't Look Up.

Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero Tigelaar

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar in Wicked. Universal

Who is Fiyero? A Winkie prince who meets Elphaba and Glinda at school and becomes a romantic interest for both.

What else has Jonathan Bailey been in? Bailey is known for his roles in Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, Broadchurch, W1A, Crashing and Heartstopper, and is also set to star in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible in Wicked. Universal

Who is Madame Morrible? The Dean of Sorcery at Shiz University who takes a shine to Elphaba and is less impressed by Glinda.

What else has Michelle Yeoh been in? Yeoh won Best Actress for her leading turn in Best Picture-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, and has previously starred in a number of big films including Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha and Crazy Rich Asians, having first rose to fame in 1990s Hong Kong action films.

More recent roles include The School for Good and Evil and A Haunting in Venice, while she is soon set to reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31, as well as joining the cast for Avatar 4 and Blade Runner 2099.

Jeff Goldblum plays the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in Wicked. Universal

Who is the Wizard of Oz? An iconic character who needs no introduction: the mysterious ruler of Oz who is not all that he is made out to be.

What else has Jeff Goldblum been in? Goldblum is best known for his roles in Independence Day, The Fly and the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises. He has also appeared in the MCU, playing the Grandmaster, as well as in films such as Annie Hall, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

He has had roles in series including Friends, Will & Grace, Glee and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, too, and hosted his own show called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, while he recently led the cast of Netflix fantasy series Kaos.

Ethan Slater plays Boq Woodsman

Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman in Wicked. Universal

Who is Boq? A Munchkin student at Shiz University who is in love with Glinda.

What else has Ethan Slater been in? Slater is best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants in the stage musical, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He's also appeared in episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Fosse/Verdon and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Marissa Bode plays Nessarose Thropp

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp in Wicked. Universal

Who is Nessarorse? Elphaba's paraplegic younger sister, who is also enrolling at Shiz University.

What else has Marissa Bode been in? This is by far the biggest role of Bode's career to date, although she has previously been seen in local stage productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Peter Pan and Mary Poppins.

Peter Dinklage voices Doctor Dillamond

Peter Dinklage as Doctor Dillamond in Wicked. Getty/Universal

Who is Doctor Dillamond? A goat and a history professor at Shiz University who becomes the victim of a prejudiced new policy and who strikes up a bond with Elphaba.

What else has Peter Dinklage been in? Dinklage is best known for his hugely popular portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, while key film roles have included Elf, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, I Care a Lot, Cyrano and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Bowen Yang plays Pfannee of Phan Hall

Bowen Yang as Pfannee of Phan Hall in Wicked. Universal

Who is Pfannee? One of Glinda's college friend at Shiz who is mean to Elphaba.

What else has Bowen Yang been in? Yang is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, while he's also had roles in the TV shows Girls5Eva and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and the films Fire Island, Bros and Dicks: The Musical.

Bronwyn James plays ShenShen

Bronwyn James as ShenShen in Wicked. Universal

Who is ShenShen? Another of Glinda's college friend at Shiz who is also mean to Elphaba.

What else has Bronwyn James been in? James has appeared in a huge range of popular TV series including Wild Bill, Ghosts, Outlander, Harlots, Cheaters, Slow Horses, Lockwood & Co, Masters of the Air and Renegade Nell. On the big screen, she's been seen in Apostasy, Peterloo and The Dig, and will have a role in the upcoming live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

Wicked: Part One comes to cinemas on Friday 22nd November 2024.

