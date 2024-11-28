But while the film, which is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked, itself based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, primarily follows Elphaba’s (Cynthia Evero) backstory, charting her days as an ostracised sorcery student who is scapegoated and demonised by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), it also explores several other Wizard of Oz backstories, including those of the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion, who help Dorothy bring down the witch in the 1939 film.

These characters do appear in Wicked Part: One, which is set before the events of The Wizard of Oz, but not as you might expect.

So, ahead of the reveals of their true identities in Wicked: Part Two, which will take place during the events of The Wizard of Oz, read on for everything you need to know about the characters.

Be warned though: spoilers follow.

Who is the Tin Man in Wicked?

Jack Haley as the Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz and Ethan Slater as Boq in Wicked. Authenticated News / Getty Images / Universal Pictures.

The character who becomes the Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz is present Wicked: Part One – you just might not have realised.

He’s Boq Woodsman (Ethan Slater), the nervous munchkin who attends Shiz University with Elphaba and Glinda and ends up in an unrequited love triangle with Glinda and Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose.

When Nessarose discovers that Boq only asked her to Fiyero's party because he’s infatuated with Glinda, she casts a spell from Elphaba’s spell book to make him fall in love with her.

It doesn’t quite go to plan, however, and ends up causing his heart to shrink and disappear.

Elphaba manages to save his life, but transforms him into the Tin Man in the process.

Who is the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked. Authenticated News / Getty Images / Universal Pictures.

The character who becomes the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz is also present in Wicked: Part One – it’s Elphaba's love interest, Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey).

In Wicked: Part Two, Fiyero cottons on to the fact that Elphaba has been scapegoated by the Wizard and follows her on the run. He manages to prevent The Wizard’s guards from capturing her, but ends up in danger in the process.

Elphaba ends up casting a spell to save his life, but accidentally transforms him into the scarecrow.

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked?

Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz and the lion cub in Wicked. Bettmann / Getty Images/ Universal Pictures.

The Cowardly Lion we see in the Wizard of Oz also appears in Wicked: Part One as the little cub that Elphaba and Fiyero release into the wild after he’s caged and displayed in their classroom at Shiz University.

After being freed from captivity by Elphaba, the lion meets Dorothy and the Tin Man.

Wicked: Part I is now showing in cinemas.

