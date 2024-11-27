Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take on the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in the new Wicked, which has been split into two parts, while Jon M Chu takes the directorial reins.

Speaking about one key piece of advice he was given during the process, Chu recently said in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com: "You know, for me, it was what Stephen Schwartz and Winnie [Holzman] and Marc Platt said to me from the very beginning, the thing that was their guiding light in doing the show was, 'It's about the girls, stupid.'"

He continued: "So no matter how distracting it can be to worry about the sets and the lights and the things... like, that was all important, but it's not the actual reason the show works."

He added: "It is the relationship between these two women, the nuances and them sort of scratching at truths. That is the thing that I think is the most compelling of it all. So that was sort of my guiding light."

Wicked: Part One might be soaring in cinemas, but when will the film become available to watch from the comfort of your own home? Read on for all the latest streaming options.

How to watch Wicked: Is it streaming?

Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked. Universal

Currently, the only way to watch Wicked: Part One is in cinemas.

However, following its theatrical run, fans can expect the Universal Pictures film to become available to stream on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

If the film follows in the footsteps of Universal Pictures' recent movies Twisters and The Fall Guy, fans can expect Wicked to land on the platform about three to four months after its theatrical debut, in February or March 2025.

When will Wicked become available on digital?

Before it becomes available to stream, Wicked will become available for purchase and rental on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Fans will likely have to wait around 45 to 65 days after the film's theatrical debut for the digital release date.

Is Wicked available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in Wicked. Universal

If you’re after a physical version, then you're in luck: the film is available to pre-order on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K from Amazon.

We don't have an official DVD and Blu-ray release date for the movie yet, but watch this space.

Wicked: Part One is now showing in UK cinemas.

